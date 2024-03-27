Prep baseball/softball roundup: Cardinal Newman in semis of Boras Classic, Casa Grande baseball falls in 2nd round; Maria Carrillo softball rallies for walk-off win

Ukiah, Vintage, Petaluma and Sonoma Valley were also among Tuesday’s baseball winners.|
St. Mary’s-Stockton 10, No. 2 Casa Grande 0

After winning their tournament opener, the Gauchos were stymied by the Rams and starter Nico Bavaro in the second round Tuesday, falling to the loser’s bracket.

Bavaro, a sophomore, struck out 15 and allowed just two hits and two walks over six innings and departed with St. Mary’s (8-2) ahead 5-0. The Rams added five more run in the top of the fifth to blow the game open.

Danny Mercado doubled and Mateo Salazar singled for the only hits for Casa Grande (6-2), which will face Woodcreek on Wednesday.

The Rams advance to play Cardinal Newman in the semifinals.

No. 2 Casa Grande 1, Rocklin 0

The Gauchos opened the Boras on Tuesday with a win behind stellar pitching from Brady Laubscher and Mercado.

Laubscher allowed just three hits with three walks and six strikeouts before Mercado sealed the win with a tidy four-out save.

Jack Hu drove in the game’s only run in the second. Mercado also doubled in a two-hit day.

No. 1 Cardinal Newman 4, Woodcreek 2 (9)

The defending Boras North champs opened their 2024 tournament run with two quality victories Monday, the second an extra-innings thriller against a Sac-Joaquin Section powerhouse.

Tanner Bradley hit a go-ahead double in the top of the ninth to break a 2-2 tie and Jack Pezzolo added an insurance run later in the inning before Diego Boardman stranded two runners on to seal the win on the mound with the last of a steady three-inning outing out of the bullpen.

Boardman (two hits, no runs, two strikeouts) earned the win, Bradley finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Jacob Moreda had two hits with a run scored.

The Cardinals will face St. Mary’s-Stockon in the semifinals of the top tournament in Northern California on Wednesday evening.

No. 1 Cardinal Newman 1, Marin Catholic 0

In their tournament opener on Monday, Josh Jannicelli pitched a complete-game one-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts and Bradley drove in the game’s only run in the fifth.

Jannicelli, a junior UC Santa Barbara commit, walked none and threw 93 pitches.

No. 4 Ukiah 13, St. Bernard’s-Eureka 2 (5)

The Wildcats made quick work of the Crusaders for a dominant nonleague win Tuesday.

Trenton Ford had a big day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with four RBIs to lead the offensive outburst. Kessler Koch, George Gibbs and Talen Maxwell each collected two RBIs, while Trevor Schlafer and Takoda Newman had two hits apiece.

Cannon Johnson struck out 10 with a hit and an earned run allowed in four innings to earn the win.

Ukiah (7-2) has now won row in a row heading into its nonleague finale against Montgomery on Saturday.

No. 5 Petaluma 2, No. 6 Justin-Siena 0

The Trojans outlasted the Braves in a pitcher’s duel Tuesday in a tightly contested VVAL matchup.

Arlo Pendleton struck out six with three walks and three hits allowed in 5⅓ innings before James Dole slammed the door with two strikeouts over the final 1⅔ innings. Petaluma (8-4, 2-1) broke a scoreless tie on a Flynn Shoop RBI single in the fifth and added an important insurance run in the sixth.

Luke Giusto pitched well in defeat for Justin-Siena (8-3, 2-1), which had a four-game winning streak snapped, allowing one run while striking out four with four hits, two walks and four strikeouts in a five innings.

Vintage 13, No. 7 American Canyon 5

The Crushers broke out for a season high in runs and snapped the Wolves’ five-game winning streak in VVAL action Tuesday.

Vintage (4-6, 2-1) tallied 16 hits, led by Dario Freschi and Ian Fernandez, who both doubled with three RBIs in two-hit days. Kai Gulliksen also had two hits, including a triple, with four runs scored, while Blake Porter, Carson McCaffrey and James Burgess all added two hits, including a double.

Joe Willis picked up the win on the mound, with three hits, a walk and an earned run in five innings.

Sovann Som had two hits and two RBIs to pace American Canyon (6-6, 0-1).

Sonoma Valley 10, Napa 0

Max Harrison allowed one hit in six innings of work and the Dragons’ bats broke out with a season high in runs to roll past the Grizzlies in VVAL play Tuesday.

Harrison struck out three and walked three on 77 pitches and got plenty of support from his offense. Nic Sebastiani had three hits with a double and an RBI, Beau Jurasek also doubled with an RBI, Anthony DeTorres tallied four RBIs and Elias Colmenares had two hits with an RBI.

After starting the year 6-2, Napa has now dropped four straight to fall to 6-6 overall and 0-3 in league.

Healdsburg 2, Santa Rosa 1

The Greyhounds got a complete-game gem from starter Alex Mauro-Manos to pick up their first win of NBL-Redwood play Tuesday.

Mauro Manos struck out six with five hits and a run allowed while Tyler Swanson had two hits with an RBI and Isaiah Robles went 3-for-3 with a run scored for Healdsburg (4-7, 1-2).

Troy Rizo had two hits, including a double, and Sir Jalen Jones added a pair of hits in defeat for Santa Rosa (5-4-1, 2-2).

St. Helena 10, Cloverdale 4

The Saints could not be kept off the scoreboard Tuesday as they beat the visiting Eagles in NCL I play.

Wynton Meyer doubled twice and had two RBIs, Adam Herdell and Micah Maquez each had two hits with an RBI, while Carson Meineke doubled in a two-hit day. Jacob Penterman struck out eight with three hits and three walks allowed in four innings of one-run ball to earn the win for St. Helena (5-4, 3-1).

Graden Schweikl had two hits with an RBI to pace Cloverdale (3-3, 2-3)

Technology 17, Laytonville 0

The Titans easily dispatched the Warriors on Tuesday.

Tyler Hankerson had a huge two-way day, striking out 11 in four innings with a walk and a hit allowed and going for 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and three RBIs.

Damian Padilla and Aidan Jankes also each drove in two runs for Technology (5-0).

Other scores

St. Mary’s-Albany 7, Analy 1

Softball

Maria Carrillo 7, No. 5 Petaluma 6

Erin Kelleher hit a game-winning single to cap off a four-run seventh inning as the Pumas rallied back to stun the Trojans in a quality nonleague matchup.

Maria Carrillo (4-2) trailed 6-0 after Petaluma (3-2) scored four runs in the top of the fifth, but the Pumas kept within striking distance with three runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Gabrielle Burk-Chavez doubled with three RBIs and Alexis Hoke had two RBIs, while Kelleher and Whitney Cia each had two hits at the dish for Carrillo. Paige Richards went the distance in the circle to earn the win.

For Petaluma, Mya Gonzalez had two hits and two RBIs and Lily Pardini drove in a pair of runs.

No. 6 St. Helena 5, Clear Lake 0

Tahlia Smith threw another gem to lead the Saints past the Cardinals in NCL I play Tuesday.

It’s the fourth straight win for St. Helena (8-2, 3-0). Smith struck out 15 and walked none while scattering five hits over seven innings and had three hits at the plate, including a triple, with an RBI. Ellie Carmichael and Emily Glakeler each also drove in a run and Caelyn Farrell had two hits.

No. 7 Analy 5, Pinole Valley 1

The Tigers beat the defending NCS Division 3 champs on the road Tuesday to extend their winning streak to seven games.

Starter Bella Jurek allowed just one hit and struck out five in a complete-game outing, Kylee Bauman had two RBIs on two hits, Jordyn Schrag went 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI and Malley Dyck tripled with an RBI to pace Analy (9-1).

Windsor 19, Santa Rosa 0 (5)

The Jaguars unloaded on the Panthers in nonleague play Tuesday.

Kenzie Dennis went 3-for-3 with four RBIs, Pearl McKay doubled twice with three RBIs, Isabel Uricoechea had three RBIs while Kaihla Jarvinen and Alyssa Rivers each drove in a pair of runs.

Jarvinen also earned the win in the circle with two strikeouts, a walk and three hits allowed in three innings.

St. Vincent 1, Ukiah 0

Mustangs ace Makayla Bignardi turned in another gem Tuesday as she struck out 11, walked just one and scattered five hits in a complete-game shutout.

St. Vincent (6-1, 1-1 NBL-Redwood) managed just three hits offensively, but an RBI from Lidia Brady in the second inning was all the support Bignardi needed.

Ukiah (1-7, 0-1) got a gem from starter Kyla Cromer (six innings, four hits, run, five strikeouts) in defeat.

Napa 11, Justin-Siena 0 (6)

The Grizzlies picked up their first win in VVAL play Tuesday in a rout of the Braves.

Ella Johnson doubled twice, drove in three runs and was one of five players from Napa (4-4, 1-2) to tally at least two hits. Olivia Horn (two RBIs), Jessye Wood (two RBIs) and Molly Travis (double, two RBIs) and Ally Michie (run) were the others.

Brookly Miller earned the win in the circle with three strikeouts, a walk and three hits allowed over three innings.

Piner 17, Elsie Allen 9

The Prospectors plated 17 runs against the Lobos for the second time this season Tuesday.

Piner (4-5) racked up 31 hits on the day and had 11 players record at least two.

Mariah Membrilla drove in four runs on three hits, Lily Delansig went 4-for-4 with three RBIs, Bella Parra went 4-for-4 with an RBI, Mialynn Membrilla went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and Rosie Prak went 4-for-4 with a double, triple and an RBI.

Park and Julia Almaraz combined to strike out 14 with three hits and two runs allowed over the first five innings.

Other scores

Lower Lake 6, Cloverdale 2

Healdsburg 13, Tomales 2

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @JustGusPD.

