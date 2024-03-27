St. Mary’s-Stockton 10, No. 2 Casa Grande 0

After winning their tournament opener, the Gauchos were stymied by the Rams and starter Nico Bavaro in the second round Tuesday, falling to the loser’s bracket.

Bavaro, a sophomore, struck out 15 and allowed just two hits and two walks over six innings and departed with St. Mary’s (8-2) ahead 5-0. The Rams added five more run in the top of the fifth to blow the game open.

Danny Mercado doubled and Mateo Salazar singled for the only hits for Casa Grande (6-2), which will face Woodcreek on Wednesday.

The Rams advance to play Cardinal Newman in the semifinals.

No. 2 Casa Grande 1, Rocklin 0

The Gauchos opened the Boras on Tuesday with a win behind stellar pitching from Brady Laubscher and Mercado.

Laubscher allowed just three hits with three walks and six strikeouts before Mercado sealed the win with a tidy four-out save.

Jack Hu drove in the game’s only run in the second. Mercado also doubled in a two-hit day.

No. 1 Cardinal Newman 4, Woodcreek 2 (9)

The defending Boras North champs opened their 2024 tournament run with two quality victories Monday, the second an extra-innings thriller against a Sac-Joaquin Section powerhouse.

Tanner Bradley hit a go-ahead double in the top of the ninth to break a 2-2 tie and Jack Pezzolo added an insurance run later in the inning before Diego Boardman stranded two runners on to seal the win on the mound with the last of a steady three-inning outing out of the bullpen.

Boardman (two hits, no runs, two strikeouts) earned the win, Bradley finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Jacob Moreda had two hits with a run scored.

The Cardinals will face St. Mary’s-Stockon in the semifinals of the top tournament in Northern California on Wednesday evening.

No. 1 Cardinal Newman 1, Marin Catholic 0

In their tournament opener on Monday, Josh Jannicelli pitched a complete-game one-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts and Bradley drove in the game’s only run in the fifth.

Jannicelli, a junior UC Santa Barbara commit, walked none and threw 93 pitches.

No. 4 Ukiah 13, St. Bernard’s-Eureka 2 (5)

The Wildcats made quick work of the Crusaders for a dominant nonleague win Tuesday.

Trenton Ford had a big day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with four RBIs to lead the offensive outburst. Kessler Koch, George Gibbs and Talen Maxwell each collected two RBIs, while Trevor Schlafer and Takoda Newman had two hits apiece.

Cannon Johnson struck out 10 with a hit and an earned run allowed in four innings to earn the win.

Ukiah (7-2) has now won row in a row heading into its nonleague finale against Montgomery on Saturday.

No. 5 Petaluma 2, No. 6 Justin-Siena 0

The Trojans outlasted the Braves in a pitcher’s duel Tuesday in a tightly contested VVAL matchup.

Arlo Pendleton struck out six with three walks and three hits allowed in 5⅓ innings before James Dole slammed the door with two strikeouts over the final 1⅔ innings. Petaluma (8-4, 2-1) broke a scoreless tie on a Flynn Shoop RBI single in the fifth and added an important insurance run in the sixth.

Luke Giusto pitched well in defeat for Justin-Siena (8-3, 2-1), which had a four-game winning streak snapped, allowing one run while striking out four with four hits, two walks and four strikeouts in a five innings.

Vintage 13, No. 7 American Canyon 5

The Crushers broke out for a season high in runs and snapped the Wolves’ five-game winning streak in VVAL action Tuesday.

Vintage (4-6, 2-1) tallied 16 hits, led by Dario Freschi and Ian Fernandez, who both doubled with three RBIs in two-hit days. Kai Gulliksen also had two hits, including a triple, with four runs scored, while Blake Porter, Carson McCaffrey and James Burgess all added two hits, including a double.

Joe Willis picked up the win on the mound, with three hits, a walk and an earned run in five innings.

Sovann Som had two hits and two RBIs to pace American Canyon (6-6, 0-1).

Sonoma Valley 10, Napa 0

Max Harrison allowed one hit in six innings of work and the Dragons’ bats broke out with a season high in runs to roll past the Grizzlies in VVAL play Tuesday.

Harrison struck out three and walked three on 77 pitches and got plenty of support from his offense. Nic Sebastiani had three hits with a double and an RBI, Beau Jurasek also doubled with an RBI, Anthony DeTorres tallied four RBIs and Elias Colmenares had two hits with an RBI.

After starting the year 6-2, Napa has now dropped four straight to fall to 6-6 overall and 0-3 in league.

Healdsburg 2, Santa Rosa 1

The Greyhounds got a complete-game gem from starter Alex Mauro-Manos to pick up their first win of NBL-Redwood play Tuesday.

Mauro Manos struck out six with five hits and a run allowed while Tyler Swanson had two hits with an RBI and Isaiah Robles went 3-for-3 with a run scored for Healdsburg (4-7, 1-2).