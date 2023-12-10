Prep basketball: Cardinal Newman boys prevail in tough Rose City final vs. Petaluma

The Cardinal Newman boys claimed their own Rose City Tournament title for the second consecutive year with Saturday’s victory over Petaluma, but their Sonoma County foes didn’t make it easy.

Behind a game-high 18 points from tourney MVP Diego Gonzalez Flores, the Cardinals were able to rally past Petaluma to capture the first-place trophy with a 65-57 victory in their home gym.

“I am really proud of our team,” said Gonzalez Flores, who collected 11 of his 18 points in the second half. “We have a lot of inexperienced guys who really stepped up. Our effort (in the second half) was definitely better. We became more confident with our shots.”

Gonzalez Flores has been looking forward to this rematch since the Trojans (5-1) edged Cardinal Newman (8-0) by a basket in the Rose City title game two years ago.

A 23-14 outburst in the final 8 minutes of Saturday’s game was the difference for Newman, which trailed for most of the first three quarters.

Gonzalez Flores got his squad off to a good start by knocking down his lone 3-pointer of the game to give the Cardinals a 31-30 advantage with a minute gone by in the third quarter.

His basket from down low tied it at 50 with 4:20 remaining in the contest. The Cardinals outscored the Trojans 15-7 after his bucket to close out the win.

Petaluma was able to hang around thanks in large part to the 3-pointers.

Andy Bai and Brandt Giacomini each hit one from long range in the final minute to twice make it a three-point deficit.

Gonzalez-Flores answered with another inside shot and Legend Haile hit five of his six free throws late in the fourth. Matthew Zichichi dropped in three of four from the stripe to preserve the win.

“We had to be super tough out there,” Newman coach Travis Taylor said. “(Petaluma) is bigger and more experienced. They have more seniors out there and size. It wasn’t going to be perfect. We just had to make them make some tough shots … nothing easy and fight like heck on the glass.”

Haile (15 points) and Zichichi (seven points, 10 rebounds) were named to the all-tourney team. Gonzalez Flores pulled in six rebounds and Cade Taylor had four assists to go with his five points and AJ Cole finished with nine points for the Cardinals.

Carmine Guevara had nine of his 10 points from long range and also came up with a key block of a Petaluma put-back attempt in the final seconds.

Bai (17 points, five 3s) and Elliott Blue were also named all-tournament. Blue had 13 of his 16 points in the first half to help the Trojans jump out to an early 19-11 lead. Rowan Calhoun chipped in with 10 points in the loss.

“This one was a stinger,” Petaluma coach Anton Lyons said. “We got them two years ago and they got us tonight in the rematch. It came down to them making some incredible shots. We did not move the ball well in the fourth quarter and weren’t able to exploit the matchups we wanted to exploit. We need to learn how to match or exceed our opponent’s energy for 32 minutes.”

“We developed a lot as a team this tournament and figured how to play against harder opponents,” Blue said. “It was unfortunate we couldn’t get the win, but I think it will help us in future games.

“It all came down to hustle in the fourth quarter.”

The Cardinals open up North Bay League Oak division play at Montgomery on Tuesday, while the Trojans continue tournament action Thursday against Del Campo of Fair Oaks in Casa Grande’s Brett Callan Memorial Tournament.