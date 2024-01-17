Prep basketball: Justin-Siena girls, boys sweep Petaluma

Justin-Siena guard Dylan Zapolski was one of the last players on the school’s girls basketball team to pick her jersey number.

The starting sophomore point guard for the lone undefeated team in the Vine Valley Athletic League didn’t have many options when she elevated to the varsity squad in just her second season with the program.

From what was left, No. 13 stood out.

A number that is often associated with bad luck also represents one of Zapolski’s favorite NBA players — Clippers small forward Paul George, a smooth veteran wing with a deep bag of skills on offense.

Throughout his career, George has been known as a “perfect fit” kind of player. Someone with a game that is compatible with anyone he’s sharing the court with.

“I was one of the last ones to pick the jersey,” Zapolski said with a laugh. “I knew Paul George wore it’ I watch his game.”

After finishing with 21 points and several assists in Tuesday’s dominant 54-23 win over Petaluma, it was clear to anyone in attendance in the Braves’ Clarke Gym that Zapolski definitely watches George’s game — and then some.

Zapolski’s team was faced with a tall order in the home matchup with the Trojans, who were riding in as winners in three of their last four games. Justin-Siena (16-3, 5-0) knew they had to come out swinging early, and did just that — getting off to an 15-0 lead early in the first quarter. Much of that run was fueled by Zapolski’s three-point shooting and the Braves’ ability to force turnovers against the Trojans (9-11, 3-3).

All Braves early on this one.



Justin-Siena up 15-0 near the end of Q1.



Everything clicking offensively for the Braves, Dylan Zapolski drains her second three of the game on this play. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/PnXJwrxNlc — Jordan Latimore (@jordanlatimore7) January 17, 2024

“I was really impressed with our players and the focus and intensity they came out with,” Justin-Siena head coach Andy Bettencourt said. “Especially on the defensive end, we probably caught Petaluma on a rough shooting night for them, but we were able to capitalize.”

The scoring deficit created by Justin-Siena early on snowballed into one of the more overall dominant performances by the team this season, being up 31-2 at one point in the second quarter.

When the Braves weren’t dominating the interior with the post play of junior Jordan Washington (who finished with 10 points) or the perimeter shot-making of Zapolski, sophomore guard Lauren Keller allowed the Braves’ lead to explode as they cruised to a 31-point victory.

“We've been happy with our resilience,” Bettencourt said. “We’ve been able to overcome some things. We have some injuries that we're dealing with; our team keeps playing and they stay positive and they keep fighting.”

Justin-Siena boys take control

The Justin-Siena boys are just trying to earn their respect. Make their case. In the words of the VVAL’s only undefeated boys squad, “build their resume” at this point in the season.

With that goal in mind and the destination of league and section playoffs in the distance, the Braves are finding ways to play their most complete brand of team basketball. In Tuesday's emphatic win over a highly talented Petaluma team, that form of hoops was on full display in a 58-40 victory.

“We wanna make a deep run in the playoffs and it starts in the regular season,” senior center Jaden Washington said. “Especially with these tough games, we just gotta keep putting in that work, keep getting better.”

The work the Braves are putting in was on full display early in quarter one, especially with the physicality Petaluma brought at the start of the matchup.

Much needed bucket for the Braves.



Jaden Washington power through for an and-one lay in.



Trojans lead 9-5 at 3:10 in Q1.



Petaluma is bringing the physicality to the Braves, dominating the glass early in this one. pic.twitter.com/0cGv1Fctjk — Jordan Latimore (@jordanlatimore7) January 17, 2024

“We have a lot of respect for Petaluma and their program and their players,” Braves head coach Greg Nessman said. “We knew it was an important game in the league standings, and I thought we — especially in the second half — really played well, executed our offense.”

In a clash of two of VVAL’s best boys teams, two things were for sure: One — the Trojans were going to fight, and they indeed brought one. Two — Washington was not going to let his team lose.

Never. Not this game.

Washington took on the challenge himself, shredding the Trojans defense with every chance he got.

The footwork in the low post — impeccable.

His touch around the rim — as soft as a newborn.

The consistency of his jumper — made him unstoppable.

Dealing with Washington’s 26 points on the night not only took a toll on every Petaluma defender that got a chance to guard the soon-to-be first-team all-league center, but his scoring breathed fire that fueled his teammates’ energy and created opportunities for them to score in the process.

Senior forward Nick Jeramaz found his rhythm with ease against the Petaluma defense, scoring 17 points on an array of jumpers en route to the Braves’ dominant win over a great opponent.

“You have to have good accomplishments to build your resume, and this was an accomplishment tonight,” Nessman said. “We beat a really good team, it was a solid win for us; that's gonna build our confidence going forward.”