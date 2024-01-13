Prep boys basketball: American Canyon stuns Petaluma with last-second win

American Canyon led for less than a minute in its Vine Valley Athletic League battle at Petaluma on Friday night but still managed to escape with a thrilling 46-45 upset win.

Wolves junior guard Justin Larson forced two turnovers in the final 1:30, the second a steal that led to a breakaway layup that gave his team the lead for good with 23 seconds left. The lead at 46-45 following his steal was the first lead American Canyon (11-5, 3-1), the No. 7 team in The Press Democrat’s rankings, held since 3-2 early in the first quarter.

Larson — who finished with five points, all of which came in the fourth — also forced a five-second violation to give the Wolves possession back with 1:23 left in the game.

Huge swing, Petaluma turns it over and Jack Turner drills a 3. 45-44, 1:13 left. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/PJSDWrjzCn — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) January 13, 2024

“The last two minutes there, I just reminded all the seniors that this is our last year together; let’s end it with a bang,” said Larson, “and that’s what we did.”

No. 3 Petaluma (16-3, 4-1), which had a six-game winning streak snapped, had a great look to take the lead on its next possession after Larson’s go-ahead layup, but Kieran Mannion’s open jumper from the left baseline spun around and out. The Trojans had one last Hail Mary chance after Jack Turner missed two free throws with 2.8 seconds left but were unable to get a good look.

“We just didn’t execute down the stretch,” Petaluma head coach Anton Lyons said. “Those two turnovers killed us, we were up by one and throw a jump pass, turn it over and give them a free layup and they take the lead. … Now we’re in an unbelievable dogfight. First loss at home. I thought our guys were ready; we did enough, up by eight, nine, and they made some runs.”

The Trojans led for nearly the entirety of the game. They led by six at halftime and stretched their lead to nine in the third quarter.

Elliott Blue led the way offensively with 13 points and six rebounds and Rowan Calhoun added 10 with seven rebounds. Mannion finished with seven points but his five in the third quarter were huge in helping Petaluma extend its lead.

But down nine, American Canyon closed the third quarter with an and-one from Noah Budu with 20 seconds remaining to cut the deficit to 38-32 heading to the fourth.

Larson drilled a big three-pointer early in the final frame to make it 40-37. The Trojans re-extended their lead back to 44-40 on a field goal from Blue with 3:20 left, but that would be the final made bucket of the game for Petaluma.

Both teams split a pair of free throws over the following 1:30 before Larson earned the five-second call against Mannion with 1:23 left. Seconds later, Turner — who led the Wolves with 14 points — hit a three-pointer to make it 45-44.

Petaluma then turned the ball over for the second straight possession while trying to deal with American Canyon’s full-court press, but Turner missed a contested jumper with 40 seconds left. Then, as the Trojans tried to drain clock and set up their offense, Larson made his gamble that paid off, taking an intercepted pass at halfcourt all the way to the basket for two.

“I knew the last shot was going to be from either 20 or 23,” he said. “So when I saw (No.) 33 with the ball, I kind of read it, left my man and tipped it and laid it up.”

There was some extra emotion in the win for the American Canyon faithful and players. The Trojans beat the Wolves twice last year and amid the celebration at American Canyon, members of Petaluma’s student section planted a Petaluma flag at midcourt.

American Canyon head coach Scott Hayburn said he addressed that situation with his team earlier this week.

“It was very important for us that we squash all of that leading into the game,” he said. “I think when you bring emotions into the game, it becomes much harder to execute and play. So, what I told the boys last night was all the antics that took place last year — they’re kids, we have to remember they’re kids. They beat us for the first time in a long time last year and they reacted to it the way you might expect kids to react to it and we have to get past that or we’re going to keep losing to them.”

He added about Friday’s game: “I can’t pay enough credit and enough dues to the toughness and tenacity of Petaluma. They have some unbelievable shotmakers. … They played a hell of a game, but we’re a tough team.”

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.