Prep football analysis: Teams making noise early

Football is so back.

The opening week on the gridiron was packed with entertainment, featuring nail-biters, blowouts and plenty more.

Rancho Cotate’s 37-15 win over Petaluma in The Press Democrat’s Game of the Week highlighted the Friday night slate, as the Cougars won the first matchup between the two teams since 2015.

Up in Mendocino County, meanwhile, coach Paul Cronin made an emphatic return to the field with his Ukiah squad beating Montgomery 41-7.

New-look Maria Carrillo also picked up a big win, while the Sonoma County Vine Valley Athletic League teams fell just short. Also, in eight-man football, Roseland University Prep spoiled Elsie Allen’s return to the sport.

Let’s dive into the opening week’s action.

NBL-Redwood makes statement

Last year, it seemed like St. Vincent, the No. 4 team in The Press Democrat’s preseason rankings, was unstoppable. And, in the North Bay League Redwood division, they were.

But if Friday night proved anything, it’s that this year might be different.

With the Mustangs playing Saturday and Healdsburg on a bye, the remaining three Redwood teams — Maria Carrillo, Piner and Ukiah — put on a show.

We’ll start with Ukiah, which — under new coach Paul Cronin — beat Montgomery 41-7 thanks to a 27-point second quarter.

Although the Wildcats finished second in the Redwood last year, they lost a lot of talent in their graduating class. Yet they certainly seemed to have replaced that talent just fine.

Junior receiver Omaurie Phillips-Porter, who hauled in six catches for 102 yards, also scored a pair of touchdowns.

In Santa Rosa, Maria Carrillo also produced a strong performance in beating Skyline 52-0. The Pumas, like Ukiah, jumped out to an early lead that put the game out of reach.

It seems like the Carrillo run game will be just fine with Wyatt Olsen, who had a pair of touchdowns. Sophomore Cooper Bluestone, in his first varsity start, had three passing touchdowns on the evening.

Piner, where offensive firepower has always been the Prospectors’ identity, had to stave off a late comeback from Middletown, a member of the ultraphysical North Central league I.

And while Piner’s weapons (Jose Sanchez, Jaden Hernandez and Apollo Periera) were on full display, they may have taken a monstrous hit with the loss of quarterback Matty Erickson, who left the game with a leg injury. If he’s out for a significant period, Sokayne Praq will head the offense for the Prospectors.

There is a lot more football left to be played, but the Redwood just might be closer than some think.

VVAL comes up short

There’s no doubt that the three Sonoma County VVAL teams (Petaluma, Casa Grande and Sonoma Valley) had the toughest matchups in their openers.

Petaluma, as mentioned above, played a tough Rancho Cotate squad, while Casa had to head to second-ranked Cardinal Newman. Sonoma Valley made the trip all the way down to Alhambra.

And while each team has a blend of youth and experience, they all came up just short in their openers.

Casa Grande went down early 21-0 before getting on the board late in the game for a 27-13 final score. Sonoma Valley had a chance to win the game at the death with a 2-point conversion opportunity but couldn’t come through in a 27-26 loss. Some costly turnovers hurt Petaluma in their loss to Rancho.

Despite the losses, all three showed lots of promise. Sonoma Valley quarterback Trent Ohman, in his fourth different system in four years, has found a groove early on under new head coach Max Pond. Running back Chase Miller seems to be the real deal for the Trojans, while Casa’s pass-happy attack complements the young weapons they have.

All three are more than capable of making noise in the VVAL, and these tough games early on could certainly work in their favor.

RUP steps up

After having a banner year last year, Roseland University Prep hasn’t lost a step in continuing that momentum into this year.

The Knights spoiled Elise Allen’s return to varsity football with a 60-8 victory in Friday’s contest.

The Knights finished second in the NCL III last season with a 6-1 league mark. They had lost their first four games before rattling off six straight wins.

RUP is already on track for a better finish this year, but a tough Crystal Springs Uplands team is on deck for next week.

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.