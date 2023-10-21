Prep football: Casa Grande explodes in 1st half to beat American Canyon in key league showdown

The Gauchos made another statement Friday night.

Casa Grande (7-1, 4-0) stayed undefeated in league play with a 51-30 home win over American Canyon (5-4, 3-2) on the Gauchos’ senior night.

It was a game Casa took control of early on and never looked back. The Gauchos’ defense, like all season long, came out on fire. The Wolves’ first drive saw a three-and-out, followed by a turnover on downs on their next possession after a fake punt on fourth and 15 failed.

While the Casa defense was doing its job, the offense was doing its thing. The Gauchos scored on their first two possessions and ended up scoring on all three of their second-quarter possessions. Gauchos quarterback Danny Mercado, who was 11-of-20 for 188 yards passing, threw for three touchdowns and ran for another.

The score at halftime was 37-6 Casa.

“They don’t care who’s across the field from them; they don’t care at all,” Casa Grande head coach John Antonio said of his players. “They just know they’re going out to battle as a unit. They have each others’ backs; a couple guys go down in the game, the next dude is up and ready to go; it’s just one of those teams.”

After the Gauchos widened the lead to 51-6 early in the fourth quarter, American Canyon’s Webster Burks took the ensuing kickoff back for a touchdown. The Wolves then recovered their onside kick, scoring again on a one-yard run.

The Wolves went for another onside kick and recovered once again. Quarterback Mason Harris then found Burks for a 23-yard touchdown, but that was all American Canyon would get.

“We didn’t play well in the first half, at all,” American Canyon head coach Trevor Hudson said. “We came out in the second half, I asked the kids to compete and they competed. But you can’t dig yourself in that big of a hole and expect to get yourself out ... we have to be better, and we didn’t do that tonight.”

Time to look at some takeaways.

A senior night to remember

For all the success Casa Grande has had this season, one player that might be flying under the radar is Zach Herrera.

The Gauchos’ lead tailback was running rampant early on, scoring three touchdowns in the first half. That increased his total to 13 on the season. His final line was 18 carries for 123 yards, and it was clear the plan was to go to him early — and often.

‘It’s so surreal,” Herrera said of his big day. “I’ve worked so hard during the season, and to see it come out on senior night, I’m so blessed. I just want to thank God and my coaches, and I’m so grateful for everybody.”

The 123 yards were his second-best mark this season. He ran for 164 and two scores in Week 3 at Ukiah.

Continuing the gauntlet

Last week, this week and next week are without a doubt the toughest games of Casa’s league season, with Vintage, American Canyon and Petaluma as their foes in that order.

But after beating Vintage last week and answering the call against American Canyon on Friday night, only one of those showdowns remains, and it could be the biggest one yet.

The Egg Bowl.

Both Casa and its crosstown rival will come into the game next Saturday undefeated in league play, after the Trojans pulled away from Napa on Friday night to win 64-38.

“We can now turn our attention to Petaluma, and it’s going to be exciting,” Antonio said. “What a lead-up to the Egg Bowl, and it’s going to be an awesome thing for our community.”

