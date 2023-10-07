Prep football: Casa Grande has explosive 1st half in 59-0 win over Justin-Siena

With all of its points scored in the first half of Friday night’s home game, and five touchdowns in the first quarter alone, the Casa Grande High School varsity football team soared in a 59-0 win over Justin-Siena.

The game marked Casa Grande’s fifth straight victory and second straight shutout, bringing the Gauchos’ record to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in Vine Valley Athletic League play.

“They had this swagger in them all week; you could kind of see it in them,” head coach John Antonio said of his team’s energy, adding that the players refocused themselves after a shaky practice Monday.

Junior quarterback Danny Mercado also applauded his teammates for the level of play they brought to the field.

“It felt amazing,” Mercado said. “I had so much faith in my defense to get the ball back, and then it was just back-to-back plays.”

The first quarter alone saw five touchdowns by the Gauchos, leading off with a swift pass from Mercado to senior wide receiver Roman Hill, who scored a touchdown with about 10 minutes to go in the frame. Just a minute later, Casa Grande scored another touchdown after intercepting the Braves (3-3).

Then followed two more interceptions that brought in touchdowns — one by junior wide receiver Max Drumm, which led to the touchdown pass from Mercado to senior wide receiver Clint Rea. The other was by senior Andrew Antonio, who intercepted a Justin-Siena pass at the Braves’ 10-yard line and took off down the field for a 90-yard rushing touchdown.

It was Antonio’s third interception-turned-touchdown of the season.

Head coach Antonio said, as Andrew’s father, it’s tough to not be proud of his achievements, especially after his son came back just last season following a rough recovery from an ACL tear.

“To have him this year on defense is amazing. I’m really proud of him and what he’s become as a football player,” Antonio said. “And his whole team, they deserve this (win). It’s a great feeling for us.”

The first quarter closed with a touchdown by senior running back Zach Herrera, who also scored the first touchdown of the second quarter following a 15-yard penalty.

Prior to the play, junior defensive lineman and kicker Camden Bushey came through with another interception for the Gauchos. Bushey, who also was good on all of his extra-point attempts, picked off the Braves again in the second quarter, leading to another touchdown, by senior wide receiver Russell Karlson.

With 4:33 to go in the first half, Casa Grande would get yet another touchdown before a field goal by Bushey going into halftime.

Due to the Gauchos’ 59-point advantage, a mercy rule required the clock to run without stopping for the duration of the second half. The game ended with no further scoring opportunities taken.

Though the Braves didn’t make it to their end zone, Antonio credited Justin-Siena’s team for always putting up a strong fight.

“We knew they were going to come out tough,” Antonio said. “Justin-Siena is always well coached, do a good job at all the little things. They’re a small school, and you’ve got to respect that. They come out and they battle with you, and they never gave up until the last second of that game.”

Casa Grande will next face Vintage in the Gauchos’ homecoming game Oct. 13.

“We know Vintage is going to come here and want a piece of us,” Antonio said. “The last time they were here, we beat them and they’re still sour about that. But for us, we know they’re a good team. They’re going to come here and give us their all.”

Not only did Casa Grande’s play on the field stand out Friday, but also the flurry of pink worn by a number of players and attendees in honor of breast cancer awareness month. A number of Gaucho teams this month have made it a trend for players to wear pink if they or someone they know has been affected by cancer.

“That’s a big deal for us,” Antonio said. “Everybody knows somebody who is affected by breast cancer or cancer in general. Personally, I know people and I know every one of our kids has that connection, so it’s special for them to be able to do that and honor their family members or friends, or people who passed or people who beat it.”

