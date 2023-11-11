Tensions ran high for the Casa Grande varsity football team (9-2, 6-0) Friday night in its North Coast Section Division 3 faceoff against Tamalpais (8-3, 4-2), which ultimately ended in a 34-28 loss for the Gauchos to close out one of their most successful seasons.

Casa Grande scored early in the playoff showdown, with a one-yard touchdown run from junior quarterback Danny Mercado that followed a swift pass from Mercado to senior wide receiver Roman Hill (who had a total of 94 yards on 12 receptions). But less than a minute later, it was met with a long touchdown run from the Red Tailed Hawks.

With about 2:30 to go in the first quarter, junior wide receiver Camden Bushey came through with a pick-six to take the lead back for Casa Grande. But from the second quarter onward, Tamalpais couldn’t be stopped.

“I was anticipating them giving us a challenge,” Casa Grande head coach John Antonio said. “We knew it was going to be a good game.”

After a touchdown pass with 10:23 to go in the first half, the Red Tail Hawks exploded with a 70-yard touchdown run for senior Andrew Gordon with about eight minutes to go. That move became a trend for Tamalpais, as senior Lachlan Hindley also got a long touchdown run with three and a half minutes left in the half, which ended with a 27-14 lead for the Hawks.

The Gauchos, who became knownfor their explosive offense and solid defense this season, saw their fair share of power plays in their last game, despite a number of incomplete passes and missed opportunities on offense. On defense, Bushey led with 11 tackles and senior defensive lineman Kodi Cornelius had six tackles and two sacks.

Following Tamalpais’ last touchdown in the third quarter, by sophomore Timothy Ural, Mercado took off to the 22-yard line and, following a 10-yard pass to Hill, got a pass into the end zone to senior wide receiver Russell Karlson (27 yards on four receptions). That was followed by the extra point by Bushey to bring the score to 34-21 to end the third quarter.

The fourth quarter saw a glimpse of hope for the Gauchos with another touchdown by Mercado – who went 25-of-45 for 203 passing yards, and added 105 yards on 19 rushes – with less than nine minutes left in the game. But that led to a pair of turnovers on downs, as time ran out with no further luck for Casa Grande in its effort to extend postseason play.

“We had some great stops; just couldn’t convert when we got the ball back, which is tough,” Antonio said.

An extensive list of injuries this season didn’t help in that effort, Antonio said. With one of the most recent injuries taking star running back Zach Herrera out, junior running back Enzo Murray filled in and foreshadowed great potential for next season, with 89 yards on 13 rushes Friday night.

As the game ended, emotions set in for the Gauchos at the end of their season. It was especially a nostalgic moment for Antonio, who said he has known a number of the players since they were in elementary school – they grew up alongside his son Andrew, another main contributor as a wide receiver.

“I don’t know what it will be like without (the senior class) because they’ve been here the whole time I’ve been here, except for my first year,” Antonio said. “It’s hard to imagine coming out to practice without that crew here.”

Clint Rea is one of the nearly two dozen seniors on the team this season, along with his brother, Cade, who was recently named the Bay Area Men’s Athlete of the Week by West Coast Preps after pumping out 193 yards and three touchdowns in Casa Grande’s last win.

Clint Rea said some of the most memorable moments this year came from just being able to spend each day with his teammates between practices and games.

“They’re my brothers’ I love every single one of them,” Rea said.

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.