Prep football: Casa Grande tops Vintage with wild last-second scoop-and-score

Marco Sierra felt like he was in a dream.

Alone he ran, streaking toward the end zone, football in hand, as pandemonium raged around him on Casa Grande’s sideline and in the packed bleachers.

It was a moment the Gauchos’ senior lineman will never forget: a 40-yard fumble-recovery touchdown on the final play of the game to give Casa Grande a 28-22 victory over Vintage, a finish that will go down as an instant classic and one of the most dramatic in school history.

Overtime was on the minds of most in attendance Friday night in Petaluma as the Gauchos (6-1, 3-0 Vine Valley Athletic League) and Crushers (2-5, 1-2) were knotted at 22-22 late in the fourth.

But not Sierra. He had a premonition of heroics as he took the field with just seconds left, telling himself he felt a defensive touchdown was in his future.

“I thought it was a dream because I told myself it was going to happen and it happened,” he said. “Very proud of myself and proud of my team for beating Vintage.”

The win, Casa Grande’s sixth in a row, keeps the Gauchos in a tie for the league lead with Petaluma, which also won Friday night to remain unbeaten in the VVAL.

Wild finish

Vintage had controlled possession for most of the first three quarters Friday night but headed to the fourth trailing 22-16 before a wild final few minutes unfolded.

The Crushers tied things at 22-all early in the fourth on what was their sixth possession of the game. Over the following eight minutes, there would be six possession changes between the Gauchos and Crushers.

Following the tying score, Casa looked poised to respond, but a false start on fourth and one at Vintage’s 9-yard line led to a turnover on downs — which gave the Crushers the ball back with a little over four minutes remaining.

The visitors had been able to run long, time-sucking drives all night and the fear of that possibility, especially in the closing minutes of the game, was palpable on Casa’s sideline. But the Gauchos got a break, a fumble recovered by Cade Rea at midfield that felt like a momentum-changing moment.

Their following drive, however, quickly stalled and ended on a fourth-down sack in Vintage territory. Casa’s defense would again have to make a stand. And stand it did, forcing a punt with just over a minute left after a quick three-and-out.

The Gauchos, again, could not make anything happen offensively and were forced to punt back to Vintage with just 21 seconds remaining.

With the ball at midfield and no timeouts remaining, the Crushers would have needed a miraculous break to keep the game from going into overtime. Instead, the Gauchos got that break.

Junior lineman Marco Novoa flushed Vintage sophomore quarterback Blake Porter out of the pocket before senior lineman Franco Bernardini finished off the sack and jarred the ball loose. It took one hop before Sierra plucked it from the air and ran untouched — thanks to a stellar block by Novoa — 40 yards into the end zone with zeros on the clock.

“I can’t even imagine what was going through their minds on that scoop and score because it was slow motion for me,” Casa Grande head coach John Antonio said. “Time just stopped, and I could not believe it. I was thinking, ‘What are we going to do in OT? How are we going to defend them in OT?’ and then that happens. Unreal.”

Vintage rally

The Crushers set the tone early as they controlled possession for 19 of the game’s first 24 minutes. They opened the game with a 10-minute, 19-play scoring drive and closed out the first half with an eight-minute, 14-play drive that ended with a 23-yard field goal from Henry Drozdowicz to take a 10-8 lead at the break.

The Gauchos got on the board on their second possession of the game, a quick two-minute drive capped by a four-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Danny Mercado and senior wide receiver Gavin Pandolfi.

The Gauchos received the ball to start the second half and converted on their first two drives of the third quarter as Mercado connected with senior receiver Roman Hill for touchdowns of 22 and 73 yards.

Mercado to Hill for a 73-yard TD!! Gauchos now lead 22-10, 5 min left in Q3. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/jjwOR9EBEi — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) October 14, 2023

Mercado finished the night 26-for-39 passing for 295 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Hill ended with a game-high 111 receiving yards on four catches with his two scores, while Pandolfi had 80 yards on seven catches with a score.

Mercado’s 73-yard bomb gave the Gauchos a 22-10 advantage with five minutes left in the third. To many, it felt like a relatively comfortable lead given Vintage’s time-consuming drives.

Not the case.

The Crushers answered back on their next possession with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Porter to Teven Cullinane (the only pass completion of the night for Vintage) before intercepting Mercado on Casa’s next possession and cashing that turnover in for the game-tying score a few plays later.

And just like that, Vintage is back in this. @JefferyPage11 with a 23-yard TD, but Vintage misses the PAT.



Tied 22-22, 8:36 Q4. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/R15mNH3vKi — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) October 14, 2023

Cullinane had 82 rushing yards on the night, while senior Jeffery Page led the way with 188 yards on the ground on 28 carries with a touchdown.

“We won time of possession and field position, I feel like we really managed the game and obviously we couldn’t stop them and they couldn’t stop us,” Vintage head coach Dylan Leach said. “Just the two turnovers at the end there were costly.”

VVAL race far from over

Here are top four in the VVAL standings after four weeks of league play:

Casa Grande 3-0

Petaluma 3-0

American Canyon 3-1

Vintage 1-2

Casa Grande hosts American Canyon next week before the Egg Bowl at Petaluma on Oct. 28. While Friday’s win sets up Casa Grande nicely in the league race, it is far from over just yet.

“We got a grind these next three weeks,” Antonio said. “It doesn’t get easier. We got AC coming here next week, it’s gonna be Senior Night, be a little emotional, but we have to get together tomorrow, watch film and put this one to bed.”

