Prep football continues on hold

The latest directive from the California Interscholastic Federation tells state football coaches almost nothing about the opportunity to have a season this school year.

In its latest release the CIF said in part: “The California Interscholastic Federation does not expect the CDPH (California Department of Public Health) will issue any guidance allowing for schools to return to full practice and competition until after Jan. 1 at the earliest. Thus, all full practice and competition start dates are officially on hold until updated guidance is issued.”

The CIF did announce that it has canceled regional and state championship games. If time allows, North Coast Section playoffs could still be held.

Under previous guidelines, full football practice was to start Dec. 14 with games beginning the first full week in January. That’s not going to happen. Meanwhile, local teams will continue limited conditioning workouts, following previously mandated county and school district protocols.

Local coaches were not surprised by the CIF’s no decision given the surge in Corona 19 cases and more restricted stay-at-home rules issued by the state and counties.

“I haven’t given up on the idea that we can still play a few games,” said Casa Grande football coach John Antonio. “We don’t know what our season will look like, but we have to be optimistic and see what happens.”

Casa Grande will continue its football conditioning workouts, but can have no real practice or games.

Antonio said he understands the caution in allowing sports to resume.. “It doesn’t compare to families losing a loved one,” he said.

“I anticipated this (a delay in the season) was probably going to happen,” said Petaluma coach Rick Krist. He said he wasn’t much concerned about the cancellation of the state playoffs. “It affects only a small group of kids,” he pointed out. “We should be focusing on all the kids.”

St. Vincent coach Trent Herzog said he was hoping to have more clarity about what might happen to the season. “It is very frustrating that the state won’t give us a decision,” he said. “This is having an effect on thousands of kids mentally.”

He said the Mustangs will continue to do what protocols allows them to do. “We’re moving forward like there is going to be some kind of a season,” he said.

All area coaches agree that, with the season still shrouded in doubt, it is important to continue conditioning workouts in accordance with state, county and school district protocols.

“It is what it is, and we’ll keep working out,” Antonio said. “Even if we can’t play a game, it feels good to be out there. We’ll keep going right up until they say we can’t.”

He said the players understand the situation and are just happy to be able to have the limited workouts. “The kids have worked hard,” the coach pointed out. “They are not real negative about things. Their attitude has kept all of us going.”

“We’re going to keep going as long as they say we can,” Krist said. “The players are excited to just get out there and run around. They understand the best thing they can do is to do it the right way.”

Krist said it wasn’t just the physical activity that is important. “The biggest thing is the spirit,” he pointed out. “They are really enthusiastic. It is something I haven’t seen in a couple of years.”

And it isn’t just the players who are benefiting from the workouts. “I’m having a blast,” Krist said. “And my coaches feel the same way. I feel rejuvenated. It has been fun.”

St. Vincent was the first Petaluma team, and among the first in the North Bay, to begin conditioning under the new rules, and Herzog said the results have been all positive.

“It (the conditioning) allows the kids to get out and run and see their friends and teammates,” he said. “It has been great for the kids and the coaches. It is the best part of my day.”