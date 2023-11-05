Prep football: North Coast Section playoffs set for local teams

Playoff football is finally here.

Teams across Sonoma, Mendocino and Napa counties found out their postseason fates Sunday, and there are plenty of mouthwatering matchups in seven of the nine NCS division tournaments set to start this coming weekend.

Windsor, Cardinal Newman, Analy, St. Vincent and Roseland University Prep earned the best seedings among local teams across the divisions and will begin with a first-round home game in most cases.

Division 2: Windsor (8-1-1), the North Bay League-Oak champion, earns the No. 2 spot after closing the regular season on an eight-game win streak following a 0-1-1 start. The Jaguars will host seventh-seeded Vintage (5-5), which has been on a hot streak to end the season with an even .500 record.

“We definitely thought that El Cerrito would be one, and we would be two,” Windsor head coach Dean “DJ” Sexton said of the tournament. “We also thought that Vintage would be seven, so our matchup is exactly what we’ve been prepping for. We’re right where we thought we’d be.”

Rancho Cotate (6-4) gets the sixth seed and will travel to third-seeded Granada (7-3) to open the playoffs. The Cougars, who have had an up-and-down season plagued by injuries, got back on track with two blowout wins in their final games of the regular season.

Division 3: This could be the most unpredictable division.

The top four seeds could have gone any way, but in the end Marin Catholic holds onto the top spot despite falling to San Marin for the Marin County Athletic League title Saturday.

Ukiah (6-4), as the North Bay League-Redwood champion, will host an opening-round playoff game despite being seeded No. 7. The Wildcats will host No. 2 Las Lomas (9-1), which has been on a tear despite losing to Acalanes.

In what is an intriguing NBL-Vine Valley league crossover matchup, No. 3 Cardinal Newman (9-1) will take on No. 6 American Canyon (6-4). The Cardinals, who could have had made a case for the No. 2 seed, will take on an ever-dangerous Wolves team in what is a tough first-round game.

Finally, to round out the division, VVAL champion Casa Grande (9-1) was seeded fourth and will host No. 5 Tamalpais (7-3) of the MCAL in an intriguing matchup of styles.

“In terms of where we felt the committee would seed us, we thought we had a case for the three seed, but they shook things up by throwing Las Lomas in there,” Casa Grande head coach John Antonio said. “There’s always these mix-ups — you can never predict them, but we got the four seed and have Tam.”

Division 4: The only two local teams selected for this bracket happened to draw each other.

No. 4 Maria Carrillo (5-5) will play host to No. 5 Petaluma (6-4) in a rematch of an regular-season clash. Earlier this fall at Petaluma, Carrillo took care of business and stormed to a 42-21 victory. Both teams ended the regular season with losses, so each will be hungry for the victory.

Division 5: Just like Division 5, this division features only two local teams, but they’re playing each other.

No. 3 Analy (6-4) will host No. 6 Justin-Siena (5-5) in yet another NBL/VVAL crossover. The Tigers could have had a case for the second seed with their blowout win over Montgomery, but that went to St. Bernard’s of Eureka.

Division 6: There was little doubt in the seeding at the top of Division 6, with St. Vincent (8-2) having been predicted to nab that top spot for every week but one this season. The Mustangs will host No. 8 Kennedy (7-3) on Saturday, with the winner playing either No. 4 Fortuna or No. 5 Middletown.

“After our win against Maria Carrillo on Friday night, we expected the No. 1 seed,” St. Vincent head coach Trent Herzog said. “The head-to-head matchups — us beating Carrillo and Carrillo beating St. Mary’s and St. Mary’s beating Moreau Catholic — after that win we figured we locked up the No. 1 seed.”

Division 7: St. Helena (6-4), the lone local representative in Division 7, grabs the fourth seed and will host No. 5 Ferndale (6-4). The Saints are looking to build on their momentum after beating No. 2 Kelseyville 17-14 in the final game of the regular season.

8-Person Division 2: Roseland University Prep (10-0) is the No. 1 seed in this bracket, and the Knights will have rematch with No. 4 Cornerstone Christian (5-5) in a neutral-site game at Tomales. RUP won 46-40 when the teams met earlier this season.

It should all make for an entertaining weekend of football. You can find all of the brackets here.

