Prep football: Petaluma dominates against Santa Rosa in longtime rivalry

Petaluma dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball throughout Friday’s entire game at Santa Rosa to win Sonoma County’s longest high school rivalry contest and the war club trophy.

The Trojans’ rushing attack couldn’t be stopped and totaled 386 rushing yards on 48 carries. Running back Chase Miller picked up right where he left off last week, as he sprinted for 219 yards on only 17 carries. Miller also broke off two runs into the end zone. Fullback Ed Berncich was right behind Miller with 112 yards on 17 carries and one touchdown.

“We are kind of piecing things together; we are down several players and guys really stepped up,” Petaluma head coach Rick Krist said. “We were down to only one true tailback in Chase Miller and he was pretty special tonight.”

Santa Rosa struggled on offense, with only 153 yards in the game. But there were some bright spots for the Panthers. Wide receiver Cooper Lee outran a Petaluma defender on a go-route for a 26-yard touchdown and running back Talan Patrick weaved between defenders on a 91-yard kickoff-return touchdown.

“We have a good idea of where we need to improve and that is our line play,” Santa Rosa head coach Roy Keegan said. “We just have to get some guys up to speed and get some guys healthy and we will reload and come back next week.”

Petaluma seized all the momentum in the closing moments of the first half. After a snap flew 20 yards over the head of Santa Rosa quarterback Nolan Bankston — causing the Panthers to punt -Krist took his final timeout to give his offense a shot at the end zone with 18 seconds left.

Petaluma quarterback Asher Levy launched a high-arcing pass to wide receiver Brody Breen for a 40-yard touchdown. The score closed out the first half with a 21-0 lead for Petaluma and gave the Trojans all the momentum.

“We kind of had a similar play against Rancho last week, where we just put the ball up in the air and gave Brody (Breen) a chance. So I looked at the clock and felt like we had two plays to take a shot,” Krist said. “We had great protection and Brody really went up and got it, so it was nice to see that at the end of the half.”

Sundell all over the field

Petaluma’s reigning Vine Valley Athletic League defensive player of the year, London Sundell, made a strong case Friday night for earning that honor once more.

Sundell tallied two sacks and multiple quarterback pressures. He was also a major part of why Bankston threw both of his interceptions. On each interception, Sundell was right in the face of the Santa Rosa QB, forcing him to make an awkward pass.

Also, with Petaluma down a couple of running backs, Sundell got an opportunity to run with the ball — and he didn’t disappoint. On a toss play, Sundell scampered his way down the right sideline for a 20-yard touchdown, his first of the year.

Patrick shines in offensive struggles

Patrick racked up 39 total yards throughout the game and was often used on key downs for Santa Rosa. But it was special teams where he made his biggest mark.

Patrick squeezed through Petaluma’s kickoff team, and right when two Trojan defenders looked to have Patrick down, he juked his way out of the tackle and sprinted down the left sideline for a 91-yard touchdown. Look for him to get more opportunities on offense after that huge play.

Petaluma’s defense stifles

At the end of the first half, Petaluma held Santa Rosa to only 25 yards of total offense. Petaluma’s defense hounded the Panthers the entire night and forced two turnovers. Safety Ryan Landry and Chase Miller both intercepted Santa Rosa in the second half.

“The defensive line played really well and we had a lot of newcomers at the linebacker position, but we struggled a little bit in the second half,” Krist said. “As soon as we settled down and changed our coverage a little bit we were fine, but it was nice with so many guys out to have guys get in and have playing time, which will help in the future.”

Santa Rosa will looks to reload next Friday against Archie Williams after dropping the first two games.

Petaluma will try and capitalize on this win next week in their home opener against Analy.