Prep football roundup: Analy, Rancho Cotate, Casa Grande end regular season with wins

Analy produced strong performances in all three phases of the game Friday night to notch a 63-35 home win over Montgomery that could help bolster The Tigers’ postseason resume.

“This was a big win for us,” Analy coach Dan Bourdon said. “We were kind of telling our team all week that the playoffs really start this week. We knew this was gonna be a huge game for us, seeding-wise, against a pretty solid football team. It was good to get a little bit of momentum going into the playoffs.”

Analy’s Logan Mitchell finished with three touchdowns, including a long kickoff return. Quinn Roan added a pair of touchdown passes.

Bourdon noted that the Tigers’ defense generated three turnovers, too.

“Our defense flew around,” Bourdon said. “Seeing 35 points on the scoreboard, I don’t think that’s really an indicator of how well we played on defense. Our guys played really well.”

Montgomery coach Vertis Patton said the Vikings came out a bit flat early in the game.

“There were a lot of missed assignments on our part,” Patton said. “(Analy) capitalized on everything. At halftime, we had a conversation with the guys like, ‘Hey, we’re a much better team than what we’re showing. We just want to go out and play hard for the second half and see what happens.’ We came out right away and scored quick. From there, though, we just never got into a rhythm.”

Patton highlighted the performances of Izeyah Wright, Bobby McGovern and Emasi Rabukawaqa.

Montgomery’s season ends with a 4-6 overall record and 1-4 in NBL-Oak play. Patton praised the Vikings’ seniors for what they’ve accomplished during their time with the program and noted the difficulties that they overcame entering high school during the pandemic.

“I really appreciate these guys. I appreciate them for always working, for always wanting to get extra work in,” Patton said. “Just keeping the grind going, not knowing what could happen. … For them to focus enough to get work done and keep playing the sport and loving the sport I really appreciate that about them.”

Rancho Cotate 42, Santa Rosa 0

Rancho Cotate delivered a decisive 42-0 road win Friday and will now enter the postseason with plenty of momentum.

Santa Rosa hung tight with the Cougars early in the evening, but Rancho eventually took control behind strong performances from their offensive line and running backs.

“The first half was kind of a grind. We had to sustain a lot of long drives,” Rancho coach Gehrig Hotaling said. “I think the kids were kind of looking forward to the playoffs. We reined them in there at halftime and came out with a lot more excitement and passion in the second half.”

Geovanny Ortiz ran for 153 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries, and Gio Martinez ran for 60 yards and a touchdown on five carries. Jacob Pruitt added 73 yards and two touchdowns on five carries.

With Friday’s big performance, Ortiz has now eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark on the season.

“I think our defense played really well overall tonight,” Hotaling said. “It was our first shutout of the year, so that was exciting to see. The kids played really hard on the defensive side. We had a couple of turnovers on offense that we have to get cleaned up for next week. It was 21-0 in the first half and 21-0 in the second half, but I liked our effort a lot better in the second half. I think we refocused and got after it a little bit more."

The Cougars (6-4, 3-2) will now wait to find out their first-round postseason opponent.

Casa Grande 41, Sonoma Valley 14

The Gauchos officially clinched the Vine Valley Athletic League title Friday night, dispatching the Dragons with a strong second half to complete their first undefeated league season since 2013.

Casa Grande (9-1, 6-0 Vine Valley Athletic League), which has won nine in a row heading into the postseason, led just 21-14 at halftime before putting the clamps on the Dragons (3-7, 1-4) in the second half.

“We felt like we would have one of these weeks soon, but all the credit goes to them,” Casa Grande head coach John Antonio said of the Dragons. “That score does not reflect this game. They are a gritty, good football team. They’re doing a great job here and the future is going to be bright.”

Down their leading rusher, Zach Herrera — who suffered a shoulder injury against Petaluma — the Gauchos still put up a season-high 409 rushing yards. Senior Cade Rea led the way with a game-high 193 rushing yards on 13 carries with three touchdowns, while junior Enzo Murray added 10 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns.

Quarterback Danny Mercado also accounted for 67 rushing yards with a score and completed nine-of-15 passes for 98 yards.

“A good player goes down and somebody else steps up,” Antonio said. “That was evident in what happened tonight. Sucks to lose good players, but good teams have guys step up and good things happen. This team has seen adversity like no other and it still hasn’t got them. They don’t care who lines up across from them; they just want to play football.”

Defensively, the Gauchos recorded five sacks and Andrew Antonio nearly had his fourth pick-six of the season but was tackled at Sonoma Valley’s 2-yard line after a 60-yard return.

At 9-1, Casa Grande is in the midst of its best season since 2013, when it went 13-1 overall and finished as runners-up in the North Coast Section Division 2 playoffs.

With the win, the Gauchos officially clinch a first-round home playoff game next week. The NCS will announce playoff brackets around midday Sunday.

Vintage 42, Petaluma 21

The Crushers capitalized on three early Trojans turnovers to build an early lead and roll to their third straight win and head into the postseason with momentum.

Vintage (5-5, 4-2 VVAL), which finishes in a three-way tie with Petaluma (6-4, 4-2) and American Canyon (6-4, 4-2) for second in league, recorded three interceptions in the opening quarter and turned each into points. The Crushers led 21-0 after one and 28-7 at the half. Petaluma cut the deficit to 14 midway through the third quarter, but the bad breaks kept coming.

“We came out in the second half and had a nice 80-yard drive, ran our offense, almost got a stop to get the ball back and literally a Vintage receiver caught a ball around Asher Levy’s body,” Petaluma head coach Rick Krist said. “It hit Asher in the back as he was defending and the receiver hugged him and caught the ball. Just every bad-luck thing that could have happened to us tonight did.”

Vintage, meanwhile, got strong performances from up and down its roster, including from a handful of JV call-ups. Head coach Dylan Leach highlighted the play of sophomores Mason Howell, Sawyer Carmichael and Bo Lode along with the usual standouts like seniors Treven Cullinane and Si Sabbagha.

“One of the things we did as a program, we felt that we had about seven sophomores that could play at our level,” Leach said. “We decided to keep them down to have that full JV season and those guys went 9-1, but we brought them up for the Big Game last week but they came up really big for us. … We felt like once Big Game happened, we were able to load up for Petaluma and it made such a big difference. We feel like we’re a different team than we were even last week against Napa with this new personnel.”

Howell ran for 90 yards with a touchdown, while Cullinane, Jeffery Page and Bailey Huss all found the end zone. As a team, Vintage totaled 358 yards on offense and scored on all but their final drive, which ended with them kneeling out the clock.

As for Petaluma, which totaled 330 yards on offense, Chase Miller ran for 121 yards on 15 carries and Ed Bernich scored a touchdown.

“We did some good things, but we’re banged up,” Krist said. “It was 50 to 20 on the sidelines. We just kind of ran out of guys but fought to the end. Really proud of the kids. The ball just didn’t bounce our way.”

Both teams are likely bound for the playoffs and will find out their first-round matchups Sunday.

Piner 28, Healdsburg 14

The Prospectors ended their season on a high note Friday night, doubling up the pesky Greyhounds to finish the year with their best record since 2019.

Piner (5-5, 1-3 NBL-Redwood) got 227 passing yards from sophomore quarterback Sokhayne Prak on 15-of-23 attempts with a score. Jaden Hernandez caught three passes for 55 yards with a touchdown, while Apollo Pereira led the way with 83 yards on six catches. Richie Tristan added two scores on the ground and Jose Sanchez had a rushing touchdown with 52 yards on 10 carries.

Healdsburg (0-9-1, 0-4) showed flashes of potential at times this fall but finishes the year winless for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

Roseland University Prep 50, Laytonville 14

The first-place Roseland Knights traveled north to Mendocino County on Friday night and cruised to a commanding 50-0 first-half lead against Laytonville in eight-person football.

RUP is now 10-0 on the season, including 6-0 in the North Central League III. Laytonville ends the season 1-8 and 1-5 in NCL III.

The Knights’ ground game was led by the trio of Noah Roland (69 yards three touchdowns), Hector Marrufo (81 yards, two touchdowns) and Edgar Ordaz (23 yards, one touchdown).

Alexis Figueroa led the RP defense with seven solo tackles, two sacks (one on Laytonville’s 1-yard line) and a fumble recovery in the end zone for a touchdown.

“It was a hard-hitting matchup,” RUP coach DeJuan Miggins said. “I take my hat off to Laytonville for coming out with 10 players who played a hard-hitting game, but our players were hungrier because they wanted that undefeated season.”

