Prep football roundup: Analy, Rancho Cotate, Casa Grande end regular season with wins

Analy produced strong performances in all three phases of the game Friday night to notch a 63-35 home win over Montgomery that could help bolster The Tigers’ postseason resume.

“This was a big win for us,” Analy coach Dan Bourdon said. “We were kind of telling our team all week that the playoffs really start this week. We knew this was gonna be a huge game for us, seeding-wise, against a pretty solid football team. It was good to get a little bit of momentum going into the playoffs.”

Analy’s Logan Mitchell finished with three touchdowns, including a long kickoff return. Quinn Roan added a pair of touchdown passes.

Bourdon noted that the Tigers’ defense generated three turnovers, too.

“Our defense flew around,” Bourdon said. “Seeing 35 points on the scoreboard, I don’t think that’s really an indicator of how well we played on defense. Our guys played really well.”

Montgomery coach Vertis Patton said the Vikings came out a bit flat early in the game.

“There were a lot of missed assignments on our part,” Patton said. “(Analy) capitalized on everything. At halftime, we had a conversation with the guys like, ‘Hey, we’re a much better team than what we’re showing. We just want to go out and play hard for the second half and see what happens.’ We came out right away and scored quick. From there, though, we just never got into a rhythm.”

Patton highlighted the performances of Izeyah Wright, Bobby McGovern and Emasi Rabukawaqa.

Montgomery’s season ends with a 4-6 overall record and 1-4 in NBL-Oak play. Patton praised the Vikings’ seniors for what they’ve accomplished during their time with the program and noted the difficulties that they overcame entering high school during the pandemic.

“I really appreciate these guys. I appreciate them for always working, for always wanting to get extra work in,” Patton said. “Just keeping the grind going, not knowing what could happen. … For them to focus enough to get work done and keep playing the sport and loving the sport I really appreciate that about them.”

Rancho Cotate 42, Santa Rosa 0

Rancho Cotate delivered a decisive 42-0 road win Friday and will now enter the postseason with plenty of momentum.

Santa Rosa hung tight with the Cougars early in the evening, but Rancho eventually took control behind strong performances from their offensive line and running backs.

“The first half was kind of a grind. We had to sustain a lot of long drives,” Rancho coach Gehrig Hotaling said. “I think the kids were kind of looking forward to the playoffs. We reined them in there at halftime and came out with a lot more excitement and passion in the second half.”

Geovanny Ortiz ran for 153 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries, and Gio Martinez ran for 60 yards and a touchdown on five carries. Jacob Pruitt added 73 yards and two touchdowns on five carries.

With Friday’s big performance, Ortiz has now eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark on the season.

“I think our defense played really well overall tonight,” Hotaling said. “It was our first shutout of the year, so that was exciting to see. The kids played really hard on the defensive side. We had a couple of turnovers on offense that we have to get cleaned up for next week. It was 21-0 in the first half and 21-0 in the second half, but I liked our effort a lot better in the second half. I think we refocused and got after it a little bit more."

The Cougars (6-4, 3-2) will now wait to find out their first-round postseason opponent.

Casa Grande 41, Sonoma Valley 14

The Gauchos officially clinched the Vine Valley Athletic League title Friday night, dispatching the Dragons with a strong second half to complete their first undefeated league season since 2013.

Casa Grande (9-1, 6-0 Vine Valley Athletic League), which has won nine in a row heading into the postseason, led just 21-14 at halftime before putting the clamps on the Dragons (3-7, 1-4) in the second half.

“We felt like we would have one of these weeks soon, but all the credit goes to them,” Casa Grande head coach John Antonio said of the Dragons. “That score does not reflect this game. They are a gritty, good football team. They’re doing a great job here and the future is going to be bright.”

Down their leading rusher, Zach Herrera — who suffered a shoulder injury against Petaluma — the Gauchos still put up a season-high 409 rushing yards. Senior Cade Rea led the way with a game-high 193 rushing yards on 13 carries with three touchdowns, while junior Enzo Murray added 10 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns.

Quarterback Danny Mercado also accounted for 67 rushing yards with a score and completed nine-of-15 passes for 98 yards.