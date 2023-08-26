Prep football roundup: Maria Carrillo, Cardinal Newman among opening night’s winners

Maria Carrillo opened its prep football season in dominant fashion Friday with a 52-0 win over visiting Skyline.

The Pumas raced out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter and added 21 more points in the second to put the game out of reach early. Wyatt Olsen opened the scoring with an 8-yard rushing touchdown and added a receiving touchdown and a scoop-and-score fumble recovery later in the evening.

“I really challenged our players this week to try to rise to their best potential and really focus on the job,” Carrillo head coach Jay Higgins said. “To really focus on their execution — to worry about what we do, regardless of who is lined up against us. Our kids really responded well and executed really well.”

Domenic Kayed racked up three sacks for Carrillo and Cooper Bluestone threw three touchdown passes, all in the first quarter.

“We had a great turnout from both our student body and our parent group,” Higgins said. “We had an amazing effort from our parent group; they did an amazing job putting on a home game. I’m proud of everybody associated with our program for both the performance and the production that we put on tonight.”

Cardinal Newman 27, Casa Grande 13

Cardinal Newman notched a close-fought 27-13 home win over Casa Grande to open its season.

Zachary Homan scored three rushing touchdowns and ran for 145 yards, and Jayson Colter threw for 160 yards and scored a rushing touchdown of his own.

“Our staff is super proud; we really felt Casa was a very well-coached, strong team,” Cardinal Newman defensive line coach Daniel Benjamin said.

“We were just really proud of the effort we were able to put in across the board. We were able to block a punt, so the special teams made a big difference. The offense had four touchdowns, and we were very proud of the defensive effort. … As far as the team effort, focus and leadership that our guys showed, it was pretty cool to see for a first game.”

Casa Grande head coach John Antonio praised his team’s effort in the run game and noted that the Gauchos were hindered by a few costly penalties.

“To be honest, I don’t think I’ve ever seen high school (offensive and defensive) lines that are that good up front,” Antonio said. “I feel like our guy Kodi Cornelius did a great job — they kept doubling and tripling him all night.”

Casa Grande quarterback Danny Mercado finished the evening 16-for-31 for 243 yards. Zach Herrera ran 11 times for 71 yards and caught five passes for 118 yards, and Cade Rea had 75 yards on seven carries.

Alhambra 27, Sonoma Valley 26

Sonoma Valley fell to Alhambra, 27-26, in a late-game thriller that was decided in the final seconds.

The visiting Dragons orchestrated a long scoring drive in the final minutes of the game and cut the Alhambra lead to one point with nine seconds remaining when quarterback Trent Ohman scored on a quarterback sneak.

Rather than attempt a game-tying extra point, head coach Max Pond opted for a 2-point conversion that would have given Sonoma Valley the lead. But the Bulldogs answered with a game-winning defensive stand and forced an incomplete pass to seal the game.

“I went for the win,” Pond said. “We got the matchup we wanted, but jumped offsides. … We decided to still go for 2. Obviously, reflecting back on it, I would have kicked the field goal. But we had (an extra point) pretty severely blocked earlier in the game.”

Ohman finished the game with three passing touchdowns and one rushing score. During Sonoma Valley’s final scoring drive, he linked up with Hudson Giarritta for a deep completion to put the Dragons in the red zone and set up their late touchdown.

Pond praised the performances of Anthony DeTorres, Lee Scott and Austin Hughes as well.

“We’re really happy with the way our guys competed,” Pond said. “I think they surprised themselves. … They all bought in and I think they’re starting to see what they’re capable of. We’re happy with it; we just have to fix some little things and better things will come.”