Prep football roundup: St. Vincent returns to win column, Analy defeats Maria Carrillo

St. Vincent 22, Fortuna 15

St. Vincent orchestrated a thrilling late-game, go-ahead scoring drive to notch a crucial 22-15 road win at Fortuna and improve 4-1 on the year.

Trailing 15-14 with less than three minutes left in regulation, the Mustangs lined up star senior wide receiver Jack Davis in the backfield and he caught a short pass from quarterback Gabe Casanovas and burst up the sideline for a 70-yard touchdown to give the game its final score.

“Jack is kind of our Deebo Samuel,” St. Vincent head coach Trent Herzog said of what Davis means to the Mustang’s offense. “We just stuck our best player in the backfield and Gabe threw a beautiful ball. Jack caught it in stride and took it about 60 yards.”

Davis caught three passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns, Nico Antonini caught six passes for 58 yards and a touchdowns, and Casanovas went 11-for-18 passing for 186 yards and three touchdowns.

Mason Caturegli ran for 124 yards on 17 carries, and recorded 11.0 tackles, including 2.0 tackles for loss, on defense.

Herzog praised the work of St. Vincent defensive linemen Jack Olyphant, Rob Rooks, Nour Elbelisy, and CJ Perez to help limit Fortuna’s production in the run game.

Friday’s win was a pivotal one for St. Vincent after it lost a hard-fought game at Montgomery last Friday.

“We were in a different county up here and it was a great atmosphere to play in front of — their fans were loud,” Herzog said. “After last week, when we kind of had a letdown, this was huge for our football team. It built a lot of confidence and showed the guys that, ‘Hey, we can come back against a great team.’”

Analy 37, Maria Carrillo 21

Analy’s special teams unit made some big contributions to lead the way to a 37-21 road win over Maria Carrillo.

Ben Stewart returned the game’s opening kickoff to the 9-yard line, and then punched in a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage to give the Tigers an early lead. Then, early in the third quarter when the game was still in the balance, Derek Reyff returned a kickoff for a touchdown that gave Analy a 28-14 lead and enabled it to pull away from the Pumas.

“Our special teams really flipped the field tonight, to be honest,” Analy defensive coordinator Jerod Brown said. “It was huge for us — like, legitimately contributing to multiple scores.”

Analy stats were not available at the time of publication, but Brown noted that Reyff also scored a long receiving touchdown to spark the Tiger’s offense.

“We preach that sort of stuff all week, that (special teams) is really a critical aspect of the game,” Brown said. “That’s one of the places, quite frankly, that we try to work some other guys on the roster and get them on the field. So, it’s nice for those guys to feel like they had a big night as well. Obviously you hear the names of guys who are returners, but those returns are really sprung by some of our guys up front doing their jobs and working hard.”

For Maria Carrillo, Wyatt Olsen ran for 99 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries and Lucas Sihota ran for 75 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. On the defensive side of the ball, Domenic Kayed racked up eight solo tackles and 2.0 sacks. Tristan Jordan tallied six solo stops.

Pumas’ coach Jay Higgins praised his team’s resilience, particularly for the scoring drive that it put together to open the third quarter that cut Analy’s lead to 21-14. But he noted that the pair of long kickoff returns Maria Carrillo surrendered were momentum-killers.

“In the third quarter, we came out and our guys did a really good job of just focusing on the drive at hand,” Higgins said. “We worked our butts off to go out there and score, but then we turn around and kick it off and they run it right back and nullified the points we had just worked for.

“There were a lot of opportunities for our guys to get frustrated and hang their heads, but they didn’t do that. I give my guys credit for that.”

Casa Grande 38, Napa 0

Casa Grande delivered its most decisive win of the season with a 38-0 road victory over Napa to improve to 4-1 on the year.

“They’re a good football team and are really building,” Casa Grande coach John Antonio said of Napa. “For us, we were coming off a bye week where normally I would be concerned about us coming out flat. But we really didn’t — the defense came through again. … We ran the ball like we wanted to.”

Danny Mercado went 13-for-23 passing for 222 yards and two touchdowns and Zach Herrera caught four passes for 57 yards and ran for 70 yards and two touchdowns on five carries.

Clint Rea caught five passes for 83 yards and a touchdowns and also grabbed two interceptions to help set the tone for the Gauchos on both sides of the ball. Seamus Dirrane racked up 12.0 tackles and 2.0 tackles for loss.