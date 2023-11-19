A weekend storm slowed down just in time for kickoff as St. Vincent hosted Fortuna on Saturday afternoon in the second round of the North Coast Section playoffs. The Mustangs, who have become notable for high-scoring games this season, did what they do best as they defeated the Huskies 45-21 to advance to the NCS championship next weekend.

St. Vincent (10-2, 3-1) is set to play Salesian College Preparatory (8-4, 2-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 at Rancho Cotate High School in Rohnert Park, after the Mustangs locked down a berth in the NCS final for the third consecutive year.

“It feels amazing,” Mustangs head coach Trent Herzog said. “Three years in a row we get to the championship, three years in a row we get to practice on Thanksgiving, and I couldn’t ask for anything else.”

The first quarter of Saturday’s matchup against Fortuna took many attendees by surprise, as it went almost completely scoreless on both sides. That was until the Mustangs scored in the last 30 seconds of the quarter off a Jack Davis rushing touchdown, which followed an interception by senior wide receiver Malcolm Rooks — who also contributed three tackles — at the Huskies’ 25-yard line.

The Huskies tied it up in the second quarter, but the Mustangs fired back shortly after with a touchdown pass by sophomore quarterback Gabe Casanovas, who went 15-for-24 with 208 yards. At 14-7 at the end of the first half, St. Vincent only gained momentum from there.

“The first half, we struggled a little bit, we had some penalties,” Herzog said. “At halftime we talked about just cleaning it up, getting our playmakers the ball.”

And that, indeed, they did. Even after they were handed a 15-yard penalty at the start of the second half due to being late to the field following halftime, the Mustangs were unstoppable as Davis — a receiver who had 106 receiving yards — took the handoff and ran the ball to the end zone. The kick by Tyler Chelew brought the score to 21-7 with 8:38 to go in the third quarter.

Herzog said he and the coaching staff got lost in their coaching responsibilities as the team got ramped up for the second half, resulting in the penalty.

“I’ve got to do a better job at that with looking at the clock,“ he said.

With about five-and-a-half minutes to go in the quarter, Casanovas took off down the field himself for another touchdown. The quarterback had eight carries and 105 rushing yards for the day.

The Mustangs’ defensive line was a major contributor to the win as well — junior Joseph Edwards went full force with a 33-yard pick-six to get the 35-7 lead with less than five minutes to go in the third quarter. Edwards also had six tackles, including one tackle for a loss.

Sophomore CJ Perez also had a fumble recovery to give the Mustangs another first down. Perez additionally contributed four tackles, including tackle for loss.

Also coming out strong on defense were senior Dylan Brown with seven tackles, one for loss, and senior Jack Olyphant with five tackles (two for loss), while senior Nico Antonini had five tackles and a fumble recovery.

“Overall, I’m so happy, so proud of these guys,” Herzog said.

Among the leaders on St. Vincent offense were sophomore Mason Caturegli with 101 rushing yards on 15 carries and Antonini with 63 receiving yards.

In the final 10 minutes of the game, Chelew would get a field goal to bring the St. Vincent lead to 38-7 prior to the Mustangs’ final touchdown by junior Jack Stevenson — who had 53 rushing yards on four carries — with six minutes to go. The Huskies later responded with a pair of touchdowns, including a 2-point conversion, but it would be the last of their scoring opportunities for the day.

“It feels great,” Casanovas said of his team’s win. “After coming up short last year in the championship, this is all we wanted — another chance at the championship. And now we got it.”

Casanovas said the team’s energy was high going into the game, especially in the second half.

“Our seniors got us ready; we were all fired up to play the game,” he said. “We came through and executed.”

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.