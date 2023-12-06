It’s a big week at St. Vincent de Paul High School in Petaluma — one of the biggest ever, no doubt.

With a state championship game looming this Friday, the Mustangs got back to work in practice (check out the photos above) just days after a thrilling semifinal victory over Palo Alto that clinched the local squad’s upcoming trip to Southern California.

St. Vincent will face Wasco at 4 p.m. Friday at Pasadena City College for the Division 6-AA title.

As the Mustangs get ready for game day, St. Vincent players, staff and families can help The Press Democrat document this big moment for the team. On social media, tag your photos, videos, well wishes and more with #MustangsAtState so Sonoma County can cheer you on.