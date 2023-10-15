Prep football: St. Vincent, Roseland University Prep pull away in 2nd half for victories

St. Vincent 45, St. Bernard’s 21

After a tight first half, the Mustangs pulled away in the second half Saturday for a quality nonleague road win over the Crusaders in Humboldt.

St. Vincent (6-1) and St. Bernard’s (5-2) were locked in a 21-21 tie in the third before the Mustangs scored the final 24 points of the game to beat one of the top Division 5 teams in the North Coast Section.

“We played really well all game, other than penalties, but defensively we played amazing, it was our best special teams game of the year and offensively we made a lot of big plays,” St. Vincent head coach Trent Herzog said. “… It was probably our best overall game of the season.”

St. Vincent led 14-7 at halftime thanks to the efforts of senior wide receiver/defensive back Nico Antonini, who had two interceptions, including a 51-yard pick-six, and a 45-yard touchdown reception. Antonini also finished the day with 121 receiving yards on seven catches.

Sophomore Gabe Casanovas had a huge second half as he passed for four touchdowns, including three straight to senior wide receiver Jack Davis. Casanovas went 22-for-34 passing for 336 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions, while Davis had eight catches for 162 yards and three scores and added and interception with seven tackles on defense.

Frankie Monticello also caught a 24-yard touchdown pass late, kicker Tyler Chelew drilled a 24-yard field goal in the fourth, Malcom Rooks hauled in an interception on defense and Rob Rooks and Nour Elbelisy each had two tackles for loss.

Herzog credited the Crusaders for their run defense, which limited the Mustangs to just 40 yards on the ground.

Next week is a de facto league championship game for St. Vincent as it plays host to Ukiah (5-3, 2-0) for the top spot in the North Bay League-Redwood.

“Huge game,” Herzog said. “Biggest game of the season.”

Roseland University Prep 40, Anderson Valley 26

A big second quarter was the difference as the Knights pulled away from the Panthers to win their sixth in a row and stay undefeated in the North Central League III.

Miguel Santiago helped RUP (6-1, 3-0) pull away with back-to-back kickoff-return touchdowns in the second quarter, both for 60 yards. He scored a third straight touchdown later in the quarter on a 20-yard reception before Noah Roland added a 29-yard rushing touchdown to open up a 40-20 lead at halftime.

“I was very impressed with our fight this week,” RUP head coach DeJuan Miggins said. “It showed up when it counted. I have to remember that we have a lot of guys on the team that have never played before. Our demand on them at times can be extreme. … This win showed me they are buying in.”

Anderson Valley (2-4, 2-1) senior quarterback Jack Spacek totaled 128 rushing yards in a herculean effort in defeat. He scored all three of the Panthers’ touchdowns in the first half on runs of 29, 24 and 33 yards and added a 10-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter with the game out of reach.

Edgar Ordaz, who led the Knights with 135 total yards, opened the scoring with a 55-yard rushing touchdown before Hector Marrufo added a two-yard scoring run later in the first quarter.

RUP has a huge league battle set for next week at Cornerstone Christian-Antioch (5-2, 3-0) for the top spot in the NCL III standings.

Frank Darien contributed to this report. You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.