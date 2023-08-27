Prep football: St. Vincent sharp in season opener

Even after graduating a star-studded 2023 class, St. Vincent didn’t miss a beat in Saturday afternoon’s season opener, handling visiting De Anza with ease 58-20 in a defensive clinic that also saw multiple players contribute on the offensive end.

Overall, five Mustang (1-0) players found the end zone, and their defense held the Dons (0-1) to just 69 yards of total offense while registering 4½ sacks, forcing two defensive scores and two turnovers.

“De Anza is a good football team; they’re a perennial playoff team in Division 5, and our kids came ready to play today,” St. Vincent head coach Trent Herzog said. “We had some bad stuff; it’s our first game, always tough, always some sloppy play, turnovers, and those are things that we have to get better at.”

“Really happy with our line play on both sides,” he continued. “We were able to run the football, throw the football and overall I’m very pleased, but we definitely have to get better.”

St. Vincent players and coaches feel their defensive line is one of, if not the best in the area this year.



In his first varsity start, sophomore quarterback Gabe Casanovas went 11-for-16 passing for 166 yards with two passing touchdowns, one rushing, and an interception. Senior Jack Davis rushed for a pair of touchdowns, both in the first half when St. Vincent raced out to a 37-12 lead, and junior Tyler Chelew found the end zone twice, once on a 62-yard run and the other on a fingertip reception from 19 yards out.

Senior lineman Jack Olyphant also had a big day on defense, recording a pick-six, two sacks and a fumble recovery. Senior lineman Nour Elbelisy also had 1½ sacks and a tackle for loss.

St. Vincent’s defense gave De Anza fits all afternoon. The Dons had 27 yards of total offense at the half and totaled -31 yards of offense in their first two possessions of the second half. A majority of their offensive yards came on their final drives when the game was long decided.

“We have a lot of returners back and our defensive line is special,” Herzog said. “I don’t know if there’s a defensive line in this area as good as our four. I mean, they’re special. Three of them are getting recruited big time and our secondary is great with Malcom Rooks and Jack Davis and Nico Antonini and Tye Nickens. We have athletes on defense and we’re fast and I think it showed today.”

De Anza showed fight early on. The Mustangs rattled off a long scoring drive to open the game, only for the Dons to come right back with a score of their own. The score stood at 7-6 after one.

But the tide turned quickly in favor of the Mustangs in the second quarter. Casanovas found Nico Antonini for an eight-yard score early in the frame. De Anza then snapped a punt out of the back of their end zone for a safety to make it 16-6.

Both teams then traded empty possessions and St. Vincent cashed in another touchdown, a four-yard run from Davis to make it 23-6. De Anza’s next drive stalled and a desperation third-down heave was snagged by Olyphant, who trotted into the end zone from short distance, opening up a 30-6 advantage.

St. Vincent looked to further extend its lead after getting the ball back with under two minutes left until the half and seemed poised to do so — driving the ball down to De Anza’s 10 — but fumbled the ball to the Dons, who returned it 90 yards for a score.

The Mustangs needed just 20 seconds and two plays to right their mistake with a quick scoring drive capped by a 19-yard connection between Casanovas and Chelew.

St. Vincent went on to add three more rushing touchdowns in the second half — eight yards from Nickens, nine from Casanovas and 62 from Chelew.

“It’s great putting up 58 points in our first game,” Elbelisy said. “That’s not something that a lot of teams do. I think we have something special going on this year. As long as we stay healthy, stay physical and play SV football, we’ll get our goal.”

St. Vincent will look for another big nonleague win next Saturday when the Mustangs host Oakland Tech at 2 p.m.

