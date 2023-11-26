Prep football: St Vincent soars to 48-12 win over Salesian, becomes NCS Division 6 champion

Frigid temperatures didn’t stop the St. Vincent varsity football team from giving its all Saturday night, taking home the North Coast Section Division 6 title after defeating Salesian College Preparatory 48-12 at Rancho Cotate High School in Rohnert Park.

Saturday’s win marked St. Vincent’s second division title in the past three seasons, and the first as a Division 6 team. The Mustangs played in Division 7 when they won the NCS final in 2021.

Head coach Trent Herzog said the win is “the best feeling” he’s had as a coach.

“I’m so proud of these guys, so proud of our staff, our team. It’s just an amazing feeling right now, kind of surreal,” Herzog said. “Last year we lost this game and for a year we worked to get back here. We had that feeling in the back of our mind ... we didn’t like that feeling, and we decided to do something about it.”

With the section title secured, the Mustangs will await Sunday’s CIF seeding decision to learn who and where they will play in the state tournament.

Junior Tyler Chelew, who scored a touchdown in the second quarter for the Mustangs and topped the North Coast Section in extra points scored this season, applauded his teammates for working hard to bounce back from last year’s NCS disappointment, in which St. Vincent fell 56-55 to Clear Lake.

“All the work is just coming to fruition,” Chelew said.

The moment when St. Vincent won the Division 6 pennant! A 48-12 win! pic.twitter.com/g9Kj6S9ZMS — Amelia Richardson (@ARich_25) November 26, 2023

The first quarter ended with a 14-0 cushion for the Mustangs, thanks to touchdowns by junior Tye Nickens and sophomore Mason Caturegli.

Nickens — who ranked sixth in the North Bay League Redwood division with 253 receiving yards — stressed how great it felt to walk off with the pennant this season.

“I love all my teammates, it feels great to be with them. We worked hard for this,” Nickens said. “There’s a lot of dedication out here ... It paid off.”

With Chelew’s touchdown in the second quarter, which followed a Salesian turnover and gains by sophomore quarterback Gabe Casanovas and Caturegli, St. Vincent ended the first half leading 21-0.

Then with less than 10 minutes to go in the third quarter, Casanovas ran the ball in himself for a 10-yard touchdown to bring the lead to 28-0.

Shortly afterward, senior Nico Antonini intercepted a pass and ran for a pick-six, but a penalty on the Mustangs brought the ball back to the 22-yard line. But it wasn’t too long before St. Vincent made up for it, as a long pass from Casanovas to Nickens led to another touchdown and a 35-0 lead with about 8:30 to go in the third quarter.

Then, with 6:30 to go in the frame, senior Jack Davis ran the ball in for St. Vincent’s third touchdown of the third quarter to make the score 42-0. Casanovas capped the Mustangs’ scoring with another TD run to make it 48-0.

Even after a pair of penalties on the Mustangs, St. Vincent was able to keep Salesian from scoring until touchdowns on the opening drive of the fourth quarter and in the final seconds of the game.

Herzog praised the “tremendous, tremendous team effort” by his Mustangs.

“We knew if we practiced every day — we show up every day, we play hard each week and respect each opponent — then we have a chance at the end of the season to be in this game,” Herzog said. “And we did that.”

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.