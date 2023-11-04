Prep football: St. Vincent steamrolls Maria Carrillo to boost playoff position

St. Vincent exploded for 21 unanswered points in the first quarter Friday night and never looked back as the Mustangs beat Maria Carrillo 42-14 for a crucial win heading into the North Coast Section playoffs.

On the second play from scrimmage, St. Vincent (8-2, 3-1 NBL-Redwood) forced a fumble and defensive lineman Jack Olyphant recovered the loose ball. It didn’t take long for St. Vincent to capitalize on the turnover, as they drove an easy 33 yards and Jack Davis punched it in from 3 yards out for the game’s opening score.

Just two plays later, the Pumas (5-5, 2-2 NBL-Redwood) made another costly mistake as St. Vincent’s Joseph Edwards picked off Maria Carrillo’s Cooper Bluestone. Again, the Mustangs had no trouble moving the ball as they drove 69 yards, capped off by Gabe Casanovas’ 23-yard quarterback-keeper touchdown.

And just when things looked like they couldn’t get any worse for Maria Carrillo, they did. The Pumas tried to set up a screen to running back Wyatt Olsen, but St. Vincent’s Nico Antonini jumped the pass and took it 38 yards the other way for the pick-six.

“We trusted our keys and trusted our reads tonight and we did a really good job defensively,” St. Vincent head coach Trent Herzog said. “On offense, we made some big plays. I would've liked for us to be more consistent. I think we could have scored a touchdown or two in the second quarter, but I like the way we came out in the second half and ran the football.”

Maria Carrillo’s defense tightened up in the second quarter, only allowing 43 yards of total offense, but the damage was already done. Despite multiple comeback attempts and heavy pressure from their defensive line, the Pumas were never able to close the gap.

St. Vincent stars dominate

With help from their offensive line, Casanovas, Davis and Mason Caturegli ran all over the Maria Carrillo defense. All three combined for four rushing touchdowns and 273 yards rushing. Casanovas led the team with 147 rushing yards, in large part to a 58-yard touchdown to open the second half.

He also finished 9 for 13 passing for 125 yards and a passing touchdown. Davis was Casanovas’ go-to weapon, with six receptions for 71 yards and one touchdown. Their biggest connection came on a 32-yard wide receiver screen touchdown that cemented the game.

“Gabe Casanovas and Mason Caturegli ran the ball well and we were able to establish the run in the second half and I’m really proud of that. It was a great team win and everybody was able to get some playing time,” Herzog said.

Maria Carrillo seniors shine in loss

Defensive lineman Domenic Kayed and Noah Lane each sacked Casanovas twice and provided multiple pressures. Both played major parts in holding St. Vincent scoreless in the second quarter, but their effort wasn’t enough.

“Both Kayed and Lane have been terrorizing opposing quarterbacks all season long, and it has been a lot of fun to watch those two play,” Maria Carrillo head coach Jay Higgins said. “They are constantly causing problems for the other team and I am glad they are on my team.”

Offensively, Olsen was the bright spot for the Pumas, as he totaled 13 carries for 43 yards and a touchdown. Lucas Sihota also chipped in with 111 yards on the ground.

Playoff seeding up in air

Recently, St. Vincent moved from the No. 1 seed in the North Coast Section Division 6 rankings to the No. 2 spot, but Herzog believes this win should move them back to the first seed.

“I think that we proved we are the No. 1 seed in Division 6 tonight because Maria Carrillo beat Saint Mary’s last week and Saint Mary’s beat Moreau Catholic, and Moreau Catholic is who we are in competition with for the 1 seed,” Herzog said.

Before tonight, Maria Carrillo had won three straight, but the late-season loss will probably move them down in playoff seeding. Whatever their seed turns out to be, Higgins wants his team to take this loss on the chin and come back stronger next week.

“We are frustrated with how the game went, but it's not the outcome of the event that defines us, it is how we handle the situation,” Higgins said. “We are going to look in the mirror and be accountable for how we played tonight and grow from it. The idea is to always pursue playing our best game every week and we want another shot to put our best game out there next week.”