Prep football: St. Vincent to start state playoff tournament against Palo Alto

St. Vincent is headed back to the California Interscholastic Federation’s state football tournament for the second time in three seasons — and will have the luxury of playing in hometown Petaluma for Friday night’s tournament opener.

The Mustangs (11-2) will face Palo Alto (8-5) at Casa Grande High School at 7:30 p.m. in Friday’s Division 6-AA contest with a trip to the state final on the line.

After capturing the North Coast Section Division 6 championship Saturday night with a blowout 48-12 win over Salesian, St. Vincent will look to improve on 2021’s showing, when the Mustangs lost to eventual state champion Argonaut in the opening round.

“We’re excited. Last night was a great, great night for us,” St. Vincent head coach Trent Herzog said. “I just told all the players and coaches: ‘Let’s enjoy it until Monday.’ Palo Alto is a Division 1 school with about 2,000 kids; kind of David vs. Goliath. But we’re up for the battle. We’re up for the test. We’re just excited that we get a home game and get to stay in Petaluma.”

Palo Alto reached the state tournament by way of a thrilling 34-33 win over Mountain View on Saturday night. The Vikings have won their last five games and scored at least 34 points in each of those contests.

With former NFL All-Pro and Stanford All-American Andrew Luck serving as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Palo Alto’s offense has been operating at a high level during the second half of the season.

“They run a lot of pro-style stuff — some shotgun, some under center, some spread, some two-back,” Herzog said. “They’re pretty balanced.”

Both St. Vincent and Palo Alto will be on short weeks, with just five days to prepare for Friday’s semifinal showdown. That could ultimately prove to be a positive for the Mustangs, who have found success on the defensive side of the ball this season, in large part, because of their players’ dedication in the film room.

Herzog said seniors Jack Davis and Nico Antonini have helped set the tone for the Vikings when it comes to film study and preparation. St. Vincent has racked up 35 sacks and 23 interceptions this season because they are typically keyed in on opposing offenses.

“The guys that we have this year, they love film and love studying,” Herzog said. “They take notes; we don’t even get on them about it. They just bring notepads into meetings and are taking notes. It’s a very mature group with great leadership.”

St. Vincent is riding a five-game winning streak, too, and has outscored its opponents 255-66 since Oct. 27.

Herzog said the Mustangs’ Oct. 21 loss to Ukiah was a wake-up call of sorts and played a major role in sparking their success late in the fall.

“It was something we talked about. Like, ‘Hey guys, we have to play a full 48 minutes,’” Herzog said. “And since that Ukiah loss, we’ve done that consistently. … We’re just kind of rolling right now. It’s because of the loss last year against Clear Lake (in the NCS championship). The loss against Montgomery, and that loss against Ukiah. This is my 30th year of coaching and my 14th year as a head coach and it’s really, really cool to see the chemistry coming together and everyone trusting each other. This is a really hardworking group.”