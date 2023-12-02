Head coach Trent Herzog’s voice bellowed in the Casa Grande home locker room, just minutes before his St. Vincent team would walk out to face Palo Alto for a state championship berth.

“Forty-eight minutes,” Herzog said. “That’s all I’m asking.”

And wow, did the Mustangs answer — beating Palo Alto 28-26 in the Division 6-AA regional bowl game Friday night to become the first area team since 2019 to make a state championship game. It’s been a feat three years in the making for St. Vincent.

In 2021, the Mustangs lost in the NorCal title game to Argonaut. A year later, their season ended with a tough loss to Clear Lake in the North Coast Section title game.

But now, they get to play 15 games this season, culminating in next week’s state championship in Southern California at a site to be announced Sunday.

“This is the best feeling I’ve ever had as a head coach,” Herzog said with tears in his eyes after the game. “To do it at Casa Grande, where I spent 26 years of my life as a player and coach, what an amazing feeling. Man, I’m so proud of this team; I’m so proud of this coaching staff. The effort that they play with, they just stay positive.”

Trailing 28-20 late in the game, Palo Alto — a Division 1 school whose 2,000-student enrollment dwarfs Division 6 St. Vincent’s 200 — scored a touchdown and went for a 2-point conversion to tie.

The Vikings’ first try was successful but was called back on an penalty. They tried again, only for St. Vincent to intercept the pass in the end zone.

“We fixed some mistakes. We gave up 20 points in the first half, and we only gave up six in the second,” Herzog said. “We made some adjustments at halftime, we were able to run the ball effectively — and what a team. I love these kids; I can’t even describe it right now. I’m kind of in shock, but we’re going to fricking state, man; we’re going to fricking state!”

When St. Vincent needed a stop, the Mustangs’ defense came up huge. Except for the late touchdown, the rest of Palo Alto’s second-half drives were all three-and-outs.

With unexpected rain coming down all night long in Petaluma, the game started with the Mustangs riding their dynamic sophomore duo of quarterback Gabe Casanovas and running back Mason Caturegli. Casanovas opened the scoring with a 10-yard run and Caturegli followed suit shortly after with a 58-yard scamper up the right sideline. Just like that, it was 14-0 St. Vincent.

@RobRooks55 anchored a line that was the clear difference in the game. A humongous effort #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/NXJkMGJ8CR — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) December 2, 2023

But Palo Alto answered on its next two drives, with the Vikings’ defense forcing a Mustangs three-and-out along the way. Quarterback Justin Fung, a freshman, found his brother, Jeremiah Fung, for the first score, and Jeremiah Madrigal caught a TD pass for their second score. The point-after attempt on Madrigal’s touchdown was blocked, which proved to be key as the game went on.

The Mustangs were hurt by penalties on their next offensive possession, with a costly offensive pass-interference call setting them back. Palo Alto forced a punt and began driving toward St. Vincent’s end zone. All of a sudden, it seemed like the momentum had shifted.

Needing a spark, the defensive line showed up. Jack Olyphant got up and intercepted Justin Fung’s pass right at the goal line, sending the St. Vincent sideline into a frenzy.

“It was a total team effort,” junior Mustangs lineman Rob Rooks said. “Our captains stepped up; our captains told us we really need to focus. Our coaches were making the right calls and everyone was locked in. Everyone wanted to win today.”

BIG MAN INT! @JackOly2024 gets his hands on one! SV gets the ball right back #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/3FYUjMCtux — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) December 2, 2023

The Mustangs’ offense then did its job, playing classic smash-mouth football as Jack Davis took it in from 4 yards out. St. Vincent was back in business.

Palo Alto answered with some trickery, executing a flawless double reverse on fourth down that fooled just about everybody at the stadium to make the score 21-20 St. Vincent at the half.

Palo Alto had the ball to start the second half, but both teams traded punts to open the third quarter. St. Vincent finally broke through, relying on Casanovas’ legs yet again as he scored from 5 yards out. The drive was saved by a couple of big catches by Nico Antonini.

Then came the late-game drama that seems ever-present in high school football.

After the Mustangs’ score made it 28-20, neither team could get anything going. St. Vincent punted the ball back to Palo Alto with 3:05 left. The Vikings would need a touchdown, plus the 2-point conversion, to tie it.

They got the touchdown after Fung placed a beautiful ball to star wideout Jason Auzenne that the receiver grabbed on the back shoulder, silencing the St. Vincent faithful. The biggest 2-point conversion of either team’s season was coming up.

Palo Alto faked the run and Fung found his brother across the middle, tying the ballgame — or, at least, that’s what everyone thought. Until a yellow flag appeared in the backfield.

An illegal-shift call on the Vikings pushed the ball back 5 yards but giving them another chance for the tie.

Fung took the snap and immediately rolled right, looking to pass. With the St. Vincent defensive line bearing down and the QB running out of open field, he threw into a crowd of both Mustangs and Vikings. St Vincent defender Joseph Edwards, in the middle of that crowd, came down with the interception to secure the win.

ST. VINCENT STUFFS IT! Joseph Edwards intercepts it in the end zone. Mustangs 28, Palo Alto 26 1:48 Q4 #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/4Z732aGTb9 — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) December 2, 2023

St. Vincent now turns its attention Wasco, the Division 6-AA southern regional champion that beat Cerritos 7-6. They will play either Friday or Saturday at a time and place to be announced Sunday.

“I just want to thank the town of Petaluma and the community at St. Vincent’s for all their support,” Herzog said. “A lot of people are here tonight to root us on, and I’m so proud of this team. I’m so proud of this team.”

