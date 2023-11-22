Prep football: Vine Valley coaches reflect on league’s final season

Just like that.

After five seasons, the Vine Valley Athletic League’s football operation has come to an end.

During that time, the league of seven teams from Napa and Sonoma counties featured some of the most compelling matchups you’ll see in high school football — but its members are headed separate ways as part of a regional football-only realignment set to take effect in 2024.

So, what’s next?

Some teams, such as Vintage High School, will find themselves in competition with some of the top programs in the area. Others will be in lower tiers and looking to move up in future years based on results on the field.

With the VVAL’s final season concluded, its coaches took time to reflect.

Casa Grande head coach John Antonio, who led the Gauchos to the VVAL’s regular-season title, said he’s going to miss the competitive matchups that the league birthed, such as the Gauchos’ clashes with Vintage.

“I’m gonna miss (VVAL); honestly, I already do,” Antonio said. “It’s sad, but it’s also exciting; it’s new challenges, it should be fun.”

The Gauchos finished undefeated in league play this past season and will look to build off their success. With the new gauntlet they’ll face heading into a realignment that features Marin County teams like Redwood and Tamalpais — which both placed in the top four in the Marin County Athletic League — Antonio believes the battles his teams faced in VVAL play equipped them well for the next phase.

“Every year our team’s different — what it has done for us is show us that we’re going in the right direction, that we’re doing the right things in the offseason, in the weight room, and to challenge for the league championship every year,” Antonio said. “Hopefully win a league championship every year.”

And the competition could only get tougher.

“I think it’s gonna be a lot more parity,” Antonio said. “I don’t see a lot of teams going undefeated at all because each week is kind of equal ... it’s going to be fun.”

A past and future league opponent for Casa Grande will be American Canyon, which finished third in the VVAL this year.

Wolves head coach Trevor Hudson said this past league season has prepared him and his program for the big-time tests that lie ahead.

“VVAL has got to be one of the most competitive leagues you got out there, because you had teams that on any given Friday night could score 40 or could lay an egg,” Hudson said. “You never know what you’re going to get.”

Hudson, in his first year coaching the Wolves, is disappointed he only got one season of facing the traditional VVAL rivals.

“I enjoyed being a part of it. It sucks that we have to leave so soon because of the re-bracketing,” Hudson said. “You have some great teams and every week you had to bring your game, because if you didn’t, you may not win.”

Hudson said he isn’t as concerned with who else will be in American Canyon’s new league tier, instead focusing on making sure his Wolves are prepared for anyone strapping up against them.

“We don’t have time to sit here and worry about who they want us to play,” Hudson said. “We just gotta get prepared to play somebody. Our motto this year is gonna be our motto every year: ‘Wolves versus everybody.’ That all depends on who they line up on the schedule.”

While the high-caliber competition within the VVAL benefited programs’ strength-of-schedule rating, the new realignment is designed to offer a level playing field for its teams.

Despite finishing sixth in the league this year, Sonoma Valley High School and the Dragons’ head coach, Max Pond, earned the respect of what seems like every VVAL opponent they faced.

In his first year, Pond brought a unique level of energy and momentum to the Sonoma Valley program, losing to Alhambra by just one point and testing the league’s best — like in the Dragons’ down-to-the-wire, three-point loss to Vintage.

With most of their VVAL opponents in higher North Coast Section divisions, however, picking up enough wins to qualify for a playoff spot was difficult, Pond said.

“It’s tough because us not making playoffs was dictated by that first game of the season (against Alhambra) because we had to play Division 5 opponents, which we only have one of (Justin-Siena) on our schedule,” Pond said. “At the end of the day, it’s just like we’re playing tough schools week in, week out.”

With one of most explosive offenses in the league — featuring stars such as junior wideout Hudson Giarritta and sophomore receiver Austin Hughes, both set to return — Pond is thrilled to showcase the Dragons’ talent in a realigned league with a more competitive balance.

“We’re very excited — we got a good JV class coming up with some linemen; we’re gonna finally have a 40- to 45-kid roster on varsity,” Pond said. “We’re excited about what’s to come. Still haven’t done anything yet, but I got Hudson, I got a good receiving core coming back, we’re adding some size up front on both sides of the ball — skill position-wise, we’re still gonna be very strong.”