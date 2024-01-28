The last time the Casa Grande and Branson girls teams met on the soccer pitch, things didn’t exactly go the Gauchos’ way.

The Bulls, who were the seventh seed in last year’s NorCal Division II playoffs, upset third-seeded Casa 1-0 to end the Gauchos’ season.

So to say that Casa had been waiting for Saturday’s rematch in Petaluma would be quite the understatement.

And while it took until the game’s final moments, the green and gold scored late to beat the visitors 2-1 — not only avenging last year’s playoff loss, but perhaps making the coming North Coast Section Division 2 playoff seeding decisions that much tougher.

“I thought the girls did a really good job adjusting at halftime,” Casa Grande head coach Vinnie Cortezzo said. “They played better in the second half than in the first half, and we are a team that can, in a moment, strike — and you saw that out there in the end.”

And when Casa needed that moment, they turned to their top goal scorer, sophomore Bailey Guerrero.

80’ | GUERRERROOOO!! Bailey Guerrero puts Casa ahead in the 80th minute! Two minutes of added time to play. 2-1 Casa #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/2dnZbt7qkL — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) January 27, 2024

In the 80th minute, with two minutes of added time looming, the Gauchos were on the counterattack. Just outside the center circle, Gaucho striker Ariadna Analco Ventura released Guerrero with a through ball.

Seeing nothing but green turf in front of her with a Bulls defender at her side, the speedster took off, only needing two dribbles to reach Branson’s penalty box. One more dribble with her left foot was enough before she slowed down and was one-on-one with Branson’s Carly Lowe.

Guerrero then cut back on her right foot, finding just the right amount of space before firing a shot into the top of the net.

“I just kind of know when to take my space, I guess,” Guerrero said afterward. “I didn’t see any teammates I could’ve passed to, so I just did my best and took a shot.”

It was Guerrero’s 13th goal of the season. She has scored in all but two of the Gauchos’ 14 games so far.

Leading up to that point, however, the game was a tale of two halves.

Casa took the lead not two minutes in. After Guerrero’s cross was deflected by the Branson goalkeeper. Analco Ventura pounced on it and slotted it home. Guerrero was credited with the assist.

The Bulls would answer just a few minutes later, as Catrin Howell got wide open for a header that Casa goalkeeper Abby Harvey couldn’t keep out.

From that point on, it was all Branson in the first half, with the Bulls constantly in the Gauchos’ final third and earning five corner kicks within the first 10 minutes. Luckily for Casa, apart from that first goal, Harvey was saving anything and everything.

10’ | Branson with another corner, but handled well by Casa keeper Abby Harvey #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/pTs3Iqzsut — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) January 27, 2024

Casa survived the half with the score still 1-1. It wasn’t the brand of soccer the Gauchos were used to, but they had 40 minutes to turn it around.

“Sometimes you score that goal really fast, and everyone sort of relaxes, and I think that happened to us,” Cortezzo said of the first 40 minutes. “But I told the girls at halftime, ‘As bad as it was, it’s still 1-1. We can still go and win this game.’”

And for the next 32 minutes, it looked like they had.

Casa started stringing together passes and controlling possession, and also winning the ball back in the Branson half of the field. Twice they had a one-on-one matchup in the box but couldn’t get the shot off. The Bulls, meanwhile, created multiple chances in the final eight minutes, including two corners.

On one of the corners, Harvey made a crucial double save that showed exactly why she’s one of the top keepers in the area.

For Casa (12-1-1), things don’t get any easier, as they play Sonoma Valley on Thursday, Ukiah on Saturday and Vintage the following Tuesday.

