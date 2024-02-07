Prep girls soccer: Casa Grande remains Queens of Vine Valley Athletic League with win over Vintage

When the Casa Grande girls soccer team last played Vintage on Jan. 11, it was the Crushers who left with a 2-1 win.

Since that date, the Gauchos have been patiently waiting for the rematch. A total of 26 days, in fact.

And when it came, Casa Grande delivered — beating Vintage 2-0 on Tuesday night in Petaluma to clinch their fourth straight title in the Vine Valley Athletic League.

“Vintage is a good team, and you can see they have some quality,” Casa Grande head coach Vinnie Cortezzo said. “The first loss was a little bit of a wake-up call for us, and this game was certainly circled on the calendar knowing we were going to need this win. We performed a lot better tonight than we did over there, for sure.”

From the get-go, it was all Casa. Apart from a Vintage corner, the Gauchos had the closest chances within the first three minutes of the game.

In the 25th minute, Grace Katzer whipped in a beautiful cross toward the back post, but her teammate was just called offside.

Not a minute later, however, the Gauchos broke through.

Casa was awarded a free kick just outside the top right corner of the penalty box. Gabby Gotshall lined up, looked over at her teammates in the box and waited for the referees’ whistle. Gotshall then executed a near-perfect kick that went over the Vintage wall and hit a Crushers player just to the left of the penalty spot.

26’ | GOAL CASA! Off the free kick! @emilia_emmy_g pounces on it and the Gauchos take a 1-0 lead! #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/DFufTTnGw3 — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) February 7, 2024

After a scramble in the box, the ball bounced toward Vintage’s keeper, Molly Clancy, in goal. Who was there but Gabby’s sister, Emmy, who slotted home the opening goal.

The Gauchos would get their second goal seven minutes later, as senior midfielder Lauren Reposa decided to shoot from far out — but right at Clancy. the goalie got a touch, but the momentum of the shot was too much as it continued into the net.

“I’m so happy right now,” Reposa said of scoring on senior night. “We’re now VVAL champs for four years in a row. I’m really excited to go on to NCS and possibly win the whole thing.”

On the other side of halftime, Reposa almost had another, but she couldn’t get good contact on the ball and pushed it right.

The Gauchos were as calm as ever in the second half, neutralizing every Vintage attack while pushing their play into the Crushers’ third.

“The thing I really liked about the second half was that they just saw the game out,” Cortezzo said. “We really didn’t give them any real opportunity to get back in the game. We didn’t produce the third goal that I would have liked, but that said, we did a solid job of seeing the game out and getting the win.”

The league seasons are not entirely over for either team yet, as each has one more game to play. Casa Grande will head to Napa on Thursday, while Vintage travels to Justin-Siena.

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @kodoherty22.