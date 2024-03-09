Prep roundup: Analy baseball beats Petaluma with walk-off; Casa Grande, Montgomery, Sonoma Valley toss shutouts

Baseball

Analy 7, Petaluma 6

Lars Kristensen ended a wild back-and-forth affair with the visiting Trojans on Friday with a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Analy (2-2-1) scored five runs in the fifth inning to take a 6-4 lead before Petaluma (2-3) responded with two runs to tie the game in the top of the sixth. The Trojans had led 4-1 through four innings.

The Tigers drew two walks to open the bottom of the seventh, but the Trojans were able to record two outs before Kristensen ended the game with a slap shot to right field that scored Benny Heath from second.

Kristensen had two hits on the day with an RBI, while Ryan Willis added two RBIs on a hit. Wes Bush earned the win in relief.

For the Trojans, August Cuneo had two hits and two RBIs and Aiden Jones had two hits with an RBI.

Casa Grande 3, Rancho Cotate 0

Brady Laubscher allowed just two hits with six strikeouts and no walks over five shutout innings and drove in a run at the plate to help lead the Gauchos to their second win of the season Friday against the Cougars at SRJC.

Casa Grande (2-0), which hasn’t played in two weeks, scored single runs in the first, third and sixth innings. Kalen Clemmens had two hits, including a double, with an RBI and Danny Mercado went 1-for-2 with an RBI. Mercado also earned the save, going the final two innings with two hits and a walk.

Rancho Cotate (1-5) starter Devon Laguinto pitched well in defeat, striking out five with four hits and two walks allowed in six innings of work.

Montgomery 1, Healdsburg 0

Luis Olivios spun a gem on Friday against the visiting Greyhounds to lead the Vikings to their second win of the week.

Olivios allowed just one hit and a walk in five innings with eight strikeouts before Michael Ule closed the door with two shutout innings. Olivios also drove in the game’s only run with an RBI double in the fourth. Shane Lerdahl and Salvador Pedroza each added two hits for Montgomery (2-2).

Alex Mauro-Manos pitched well in defeat for Healdsburg (1-4), striking out six with a walk and five hits allowed in six innings of work.

Sonoma Valley 1, Novato 0

Julian Brenek added his name to the list of strong pitching outings on Friday as he outdueled Hornets ace JP Harmon, a Division I recruit, with a complete-game shutout.

Brenek allowed just two hits and a walk while striking out eight and got the only run support of the game from an RBI single from Nicolas Sebastiani in the first inning. Brenek didn’t allow a hit until the fifth and then stranded a runner on second to end the game in the seventh.

Brenek is now 2-0 on the season with 19 strikeouts and four hits allowed in 15 innings pitched with a 0.93 earned run average.

The win moves Sonoma Valley to 3-2 on the year.

For Novato (3-2), Harmon struck out 12 and allowed two hits and no walks in defeat.

Santa Rosa 12, Piner 1

The Panthers stay unbeaten in the early going and opened league play with a big win over the visiting Prospectors on Friday.

Santa Rosa (3-0-1, 1-0 NBL-Redwood) did all of its scoring over two innings. It plated eight runs in the fourth and then four more in the sixth to win going away.

Cal Faircloth had two hits and two RBIs, Kelsey Jennings added a pair of RBIs on a hit while Tony Rizo and Sir Jalen Jones each collected three hits with an RBI. Logan Figlar earned the win on the mound with eight strikeouts and four hits allowed with a run in five innings pitched.

Jake Schudel had two hits for Piner (0-2, 0-1).

Softball

Cardinal Newman 17, Albany 6 (5 innings)

The Cardinals scored 10 runs over the final two innings to trigger the mercy rule in a runaway victory over the Cougars on Friday.

Albany (0-4) rallied from a 7-0 hole to make it 7-6 after three before Newman (2-2) erupted with four runs in in the fourth and six more in the fifth.

Christell McCormick went 3-for-3 with four RBIs, Callie Howard also had four RBIs on a pair of hits, Ava Walters tripled with three RBIs, Makenna Homan added three RBIs and Izzy Kunimune had three hits and three runs scored.

Kunimune earned the win while Howard earned the save, striking out three with one hit allowed in a final two scoreless innings.

Sonoma Valley 9, Ukiah 2

A strong pitching performance from Kassedy Midgley helped lead the Dragons to their third straight win over the visiting Wildcats on Friday.

Midgley struck out 11 and allowed just one hit with two walks in a complete-game outing. She also drove in a run at the plate.

Sofia DeTorres collected two hits and two RBIs, while Victoria Magnani doubled with two RBIs.

Don’t see your team’s score? Send your results to sports@pressdemocrat.com

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.