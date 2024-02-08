Prep roundup: Casa Grande boys rally past Vintage to clinch VVAL soccer title; Cardinal Newman, Analy boys wrap up NBL titles

The Casa Grande boys soccer team hit several notable benchmarks Wednesday night in the penultimate game of the regular season.

For the first time ever, the Gauchos swept the season series against five-time Vine Valley Athletic League champion Vintage, and in doing so captured their first-ever solo league title in the VVAL.

Two years ago, the Gauchos and Crushers were VVAL co-champions.

But after their dramatic 3-2 win over the visiting Crushers on Wednesday, the Gauchos now sit alone at the top of the league standings.

“It feels good,” said Casa Grande senior striker Jose Chavez, who engineered the comeback win with two goals in quick succession in the second half. “We really battled against Vintage two years ago and they had a really good team. But beating them gives me a sense of, like, we finally did it. And to do it twice is especially great. We put in the work and we got it done.”

Chavez scored both his goals over a five-minute span early in the second half, the first in the 59th minute and the second in the 64th, turning a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead.

Casa Grande (11-3-4, 9-0-2) trailed 2-0 at halftime following two goals from Vintage (8-7-3, 7-3-1) over the final 10 minutes of the first half. The Gauchos had been the aggressor over the first 40 minutes, but none of their five opportunities at goal found pay dirt.

The message from Casa Grande co-coaches Jordan Schlau and Kevin Richardson at halftime was simple.

“Our talk at halftime, being down 2-0, was to be more aggressive in the second half because there was nothing to lose,” Richardson said.

Alfanso Torres Maldonado took that to heart and made it 2-1 in the 48th minute, a goal that set the tone for the rest of the game.

“That first goal, we all got hyped up,” Chavez said. “Adrenaline started rushing, we started playing whole lot better.”

Not only is this the first time Casa Grande has swept Vintage in VVAL play, but it’s also the first time Vintage has been ever swept by a league foe since the creation of the league in 2018.

“We’ve had this group since they were freshmen, and since they were freshmen we’ve been talking about their senior season, talking through all the hardships during COVID freshman year and on and on, we’re playing for something bigger down the road,” Schlau said. “So, to come and be a part of their senior year and clinch before the end of league, I couldn’t be happier.”

By winning league, the Gauchos also secured a first-round home game for the North Coast Section playoffs, which start next week. They’ll find out their seeding and first-round opponent Sunday.

Cardinal Newman 4, Rancho Cotate 1

The Cardinals scored four times in the first half against the Cougars to capture the NBL-Oak title Wednesday.

Nate Lubega scored twice while Saul Cuellar and Jacob Patterson each added a solo goal for Cardinal Newman (17-2-2, 7-0-2), which will wrap up the regular season Friday against Piner. Patterson and Cuellar also each had an assist, along with Angel Cabarello and Eli Allen.

Juan Carlos Alonso scored for Rancho Cotate (3-13-4, 0-8-1) in the second half.

It’s likely that the Cardinals will get the top seed for the North Coast Section Division 4 playoffs, which start next week.

Analy 2, Healdsburg 2

The Tigers secured the NBL-Redwood pennant Wednesday, needing just a draw or a win to end Ukiah’s two-year reign as league champs.

Elliott Meechan scored both goals for Analy (15-1-1, 6-0-1) in the first half before Healdsburg (5-8-2, 2-3-2) answered with goals from Ricardo Gomez and Edwin Vasquez in the second half to force the draw.

Chihiro Togami and Charles Kealey each had an assist for the Tigers, while Humberto Avalos added one for the Greyhounds.

The result gives Analy 19 points in the league standings heading into the regular-season finale against Ukiah, which has 15 points, on Saturday. The Tigers have finished as runners-up to the Wildcats the last two seasons.

Ukiah 4, Santa Rosa 1

Four different players scored for the Wildcats in their NBL-Redwood win over the Panthers on Wednesday.

Josue Garcia, Rios Munoz, Adrian Vasquez and Eusebio Andrade each found the back of the net to help Ukiah (12-3-3, 5-2) bounce back from its loss to Elsie Allen earlier this week.

Windsor 1, Piner 0

The Jaguars finished off the season sweep of the Prospectors on Wednesday in NBL-Oak play to pick up their third straight win and 10th shutout in what’s been a resurgent season.

Danny Lopez recorded the goal for Windsor (11-3-3, 5-3-1) off an assist from Adrian Reyes, while Carson Sterling and Marcelo Aguire played lockdown defense on the back line.

Other scores

Sonoma Valley 1, Napa 1

Maria Carrillo 1, Montgomery 0

Boys basketball

NBL-Oak Tournament

(1) Montgomery 62, (4) Piner 39

The Vikings beat the Prospectors for the fourth time this season Wednesday to set up a highly anticipated rematch against Cardinal Newman in the championship game Friday night.

Caden DeVries scored 21 points and hit four three-pointers and Michael Ule added 13 points to lead Montgomery (24-3) to its seventh straight win.

Jaden Hernandez paced Piner (16-12) with 14 points, Apollo Pereira added 10 and Theo McDowell scored seven points with five assists.

The Vikings and Cardinals split their two meetings in the regular season. The Vikings won the first game 47-45 in December and the Cardinals won the second 53-49 three weeks ago.

(2) Cardinal Newman 67, (3) Maria Carrillo 31

The Cardinals breezed past the Pumas on Wednesday to punch their return ticket to the NBL-Oak championship game Friday.

It’s the 17th straight win for Cardinal Newman (25-2). Tatum Kurpinsky scored a game-high 15 points with three three-pointers, while Diego Gonzales Flores and Mahdi Camara each added 11 points.

James Hillestad paced Maria Carrillo (15-12) with nine points and Shane Swanson added eight.

NBL-Redwood Tournament

(1) Ukiah 56, (4) Elsie Allen 28

The Wildcats doubled up the visiting Lobos in their tournament opener Tuesday to set up a rematch with St. Vincent in the championship game on Saturday.

Tony Zacarias led the way for Ukiah (22-5) with 21 points, crossing the 1,000-point mark for his career. Omaurie Phillips-Porter added 16 points in support in the 11th consecutive win over the Wildcats.

Yousef Abuhamdeh led Elsie Allen (11-14) with five points.

The NBL-Redwood title game between Ukiah and second-seeded St. Vincent is scheduled for Saturday night at Rancho Cotate High School. The game will tip off at the end of the girls’ NBL-Redwood championship game, which is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

(2) St. Vincent 58, (3) Rancho Cotate 46

The Mustangs outscored the visiting Cougars 31-17 in the middle quarters Wednesday to advance to the tournament championship.

Cole Williams scored 18 points to lead St. Vincent (24-3), while Justin Greco added 13 points and Jack Mountanos 11 points.

The Mustangs will look to take down the Wildcats for the first time this year Saturday. Ukiah won the two regular season meetings 44-37 and 48-41.

Tournament schedule

NBL-Oak Championship

Girls

(1) Cardinal Newman vs. (2) Maria Carrillo, Rancho Cotate High School, Friday, 6 p.m.

Boys

(1) Montgomery vs. (2) Cardinal Newman, Rancho Cotate High School, Friday, 7:45 p.m.

NBL-Redwood Championship

Girls

(1) Healdsburg vs. (3) Rancho Cotate, Rancho Cotate High School, Saturday, 6 p.m.

Boys

(1) Ukiah vs. (2) St. Vincent, Rancho Cotate High School, Saturday, 7:45 p.m.

VVAL semifinals

Boys

(1) Justin-Siena vs. (4) Vintage, Thursday, 7 p.m.

(2) Petaluma vs. (3) American Canyon, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Girls

(1) Justin-Siena vs. (5) Casa Grande, Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

(2) American Canyon vs. (3) Sonoma Valley, Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

Standings

(* league champion)

Boys soccer

NBL-Oak

Cardinal Newman* 7-0-2, 17-2-2 (23 points)

Maria Carrillo 5-2-2, 10-3-5 (19 points)

Windsor 5-3-1, 11-3-3 (16 points)

Montgomery 5-4, 11-5-2 (15 points)

Piner 1-6-2, 5-9-2 (5 points)

Rancho Cotate 0-8-1, 3-13-4 (1 point)

NBL-Redwood

Analy* 6-0-1, 15-1-1 (19 points)

Ukiah 5-2, 12-3-3 (15 points)

Healdsburg 2-3-2, 5-8-2 (10 points)

Elsie Allen 2-5, 8-8-1 (6 points)

Santa Rosa 1-6-1, 1-10-3 (4 points)

VVAL

Casa Grande* 11-3-4, 9-0-2

Vintage 7-3-1, 8-7-3

Napa 7-3-1, 8-7-1

Sonoma Valley 6-2-3, 10-5-5

American Canyon 3-8-1, 6-11-4

Petaluma 2-7-2, 3-12-3

Justin-Siena 0-11, 3-16-1

