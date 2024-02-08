The Casa Grande boys soccer team hit several notable benchmarks Wednesday night in the penultimate game of the regular season.

For the first time ever, the Gauchos swept the season series against five-time Vine Valley Athletic League champion Vintage, and in doing so captured their first-ever solo league title in the VVAL.

Two years ago, the Gauchos and Crushers were VVAL co-champions.

But after their dramatic 3-2 win over the visiting Crushers on Wednesday, the Gauchos now sit alone at the top of the league standings.

“It feels good,” said Casa Grande senior striker Jose Chavez, who engineered the comeback win with two goals in quick succession in the second half. “We really battled against Vintage two years ago and they had a really good team. But beating them gives me a sense of, like, we finally did it. And to do it twice is especially great. We put in the work and we got it done.”

Chavez scored both his goals over a five-minute span early in the second half, the first in the 59th minute and the second in the 64th, turning a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead.

Casa Grande (11-3-4, 9-0-2) trailed 2-0 at halftime following two goals from Vintage (8-7-3, 7-3-1) over the final 10 minutes of the first half. The Gauchos had been the aggressor over the first 40 minutes, but none of their five opportunities at goal found pay dirt.

The message from Casa Grande co-coaches Jordan Schlau and Kevin Richardson at halftime was simple.

“Our talk at halftime, being down 2-0, was to be more aggressive in the second half because there was nothing to lose,” Richardson said.

Alfanso Torres Maldonado took that to heart and made it 2-1 in the 48th minute, a goal that set the tone for the rest of the game.

“That first goal, we all got hyped up,” Chavez said. “Adrenaline started rushing, we started playing whole lot better.”

Not only is this the first time Casa Grande has swept Vintage in VVAL play, but it’s also the first time Vintage has been ever swept by a league foe since the creation of the league in 2018.

“We’ve had this group since they were freshmen, and since they were freshmen we’ve been talking about their senior season, talking through all the hardships during COVID freshman year and on and on, we’re playing for something bigger down the road,” Schlau said. “So, to come and be a part of their senior year and clinch before the end of league, I couldn’t be happier.”

By winning league, the Gauchos also secured a first-round home game for the North Coast Section playoffs, which start next week. They’ll find out their seeding and first-round opponent Sunday.

Cardinal Newman 4, Rancho Cotate 1

The Cardinals scored four times in the first half against the Cougars to capture the NBL-Oak title Wednesday.

Nate Lubega scored twice while Saul Cuellar and Jacob Patterson each added a solo goal for Cardinal Newman (17-2-2, 7-0-2), which will wrap up the regular season Friday against Piner. Patterson and Cuellar also each had an assist, along with Angel Cabarello and Eli Allen.

Juan Carlos Alonso scored for Rancho Cotate (3-13-4, 0-8-1) in the second half.

It’s likely that the Cardinals will get the top seed for the North Coast Section Division 4 playoffs, which start next week.

Analy 2, Healdsburg 2

The Tigers secured the NBL-Redwood pennant Wednesday, needing just a draw or a win to end Ukiah’s two-year reign as league champs.

Elliott Meechan scored both goals for Analy (15-1-1, 6-0-1) in the first half before Healdsburg (5-8-2, 2-3-2) answered with goals from Ricardo Gomez and Edwin Vasquez in the second half to force the draw.

Chihiro Togami and Charles Kealey each had an assist for the Tigers, while Humberto Avalos added one for the Greyhounds.

The result gives Analy 19 points in the league standings heading into the regular-season finale against Ukiah, which has 15 points, on Saturday. The Tigers have finished as runners-up to the Wildcats the last two seasons.

Ukiah 4, Santa Rosa 1

Four different players scored for the Wildcats in their NBL-Redwood win over the Panthers on Wednesday.

Josue Garcia, Rios Munoz, Adrian Vasquez and Eusebio Andrade each found the back of the net to help Ukiah (12-3-3, 5-2) bounce back from its loss to Elsie Allen earlier this week.

Windsor 1, Piner 0

The Jaguars finished off the season sweep of the Prospectors on Wednesday in NBL-Oak play to pick up their third straight win and 10th shutout in what’s been a resurgent season.

Danny Lopez recorded the goal for Windsor (11-3-3, 5-3-1) off an assist from Adrian Reyes, while Carson Sterling and Marcelo Aguire played lockdown defense on the back line.

Other scores

Sonoma Valley 1, Napa 1