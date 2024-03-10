Prep roundup: Casa Grande softball beats state-ranked team; Cardinal Newman, St. Vincent baseball among winners

Softball

Casa Grande 3, Willow Glen-San Jose 2

The Gauchos exacted some revenge and made a case to join the state rankings with a win over a Rams team that ended Casa’s season last year and entered Saturday’s game at SRJC ranked No. 30 in the state.

Kansas commit Lila Partridge got it done on both ends for the Gauchos (3-0) as the junior two-way star went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and two RBIs and threw a complete game in the circle with eight strikeouts, a walk and eight hits allowed.

Willow Glen (0-2) beat the Gauchos en route to capturing last year’s CIF NorCal Division 2 regional title.

On Saturday, the Gauchos broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the sixth when an error by the Rams allowed Alex Giacomini to score from second base. Partridge then escaped a jam in the top of the seventh, ending the game with a groundout that stranded two runners on base.

Partridge, who was named CalHi Sports NorCal Softball Player of the Week on March 5, is now 11-for-12 at the plate with three doubles and seven RBIs and is 3-0 in the circle with 22 strikeouts and a 1.00 earned run average in 14 innings pitched.

Napa 10, Wood 6

The Grizzlies continued their strong start to the year with a road victory over the Wildcats on Saturday.

Napa (2-1), which has won just 10 games combined over the last two seasons, tallied 15 hits for the second straight game.

Olivia Horn had two hits, including a double, with three RBIs, Jessye Wood also doubled in a two-hit day with two RBIs, Reilly Parga had two RBIs on two hits and Ella Johnson tallied three hits with an RBI.

Priscilla Morgado Rodriguez threw a complete game to earn the win, striking out nine with eight hits allowed and five earned runs.

Baseball

Cardinal Newman 10, Oak Ridge-El Dorado Hills 0 (5 innings)

The Cardinals won their third game in a row, routing the Trojans on the road in a mercy-rule win Saturday.

UC Santa Barbara commit Josh Jannicelli tossed four scoreless inning with seven strikeouts, two walks and a hit allowed to earn the win. Jack Pezzolo struck out the side in the fifth to seal it.

Offensively, Sam Valenti had two doubles and two RBIs, Charlie Slate had a two-hit day, including a double, with two RBIs, and Pezzolo collected two hits with an RBI.

The Cardinals are back in action at home against Berkeley (3-0) on Thursday.

Petaluma 10, Tamalpais 1

The Trojans bounced back from Friday’s tough loss to Analy with a dominant showing on the road over the Red-tailed Hawks on Saturday.

Petaluma (3-3) led 2-0 after one and 5-0 after three before putting up five more runs in the fourth to win going away.

Dante Vachini went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, August Cuneo had three hits, including a double, with an RBI, Flynn Shoop doubled with two RBIs and Aiden Jones hit a solo home run to make up most of the Trojans’ offensive output.

Brayden Breen earned the win on the mound with five innings of one-hit ball with six strikeouts.

St. Vincent 7, Washington-San Francisco 3

The Mustangs scored in every inning but the second and got great pitching out of the bullpen as they snapped a two-game skid against the visiting Eagles on Saturday.

Nico Antonini had two hits, including a triple, with an RBI and two stolen bases, Josh Malik doubled with an RBI and two stolen bases and Jacob Troy tripled with an RBI to lead St. Vincent (3-3) at the plate.

Malik got the start but took the no-decision as he went two innings with two strikeouts and a walk. Jack Davis earned the win, going 3⅓ innings with four strikeouts, two hits and an earned run allowed before Antonini went the final 1⅔ innings with four strikeouts to earn the save.

Napa 1, Castro Valley 0

Sophomore Mason Rosalski pitched five no-hit innings before Trent Adams slammed the door out of the bullpen to lead the Grizzlies to their second straight win over the Trojans at home Saturday.

Rosalski struck out five and walked four while Adams surrendered just two hits and a walk over the final two innings for Napa (4-2), which scored the game’s only run in the first inning when Drew Herbert scored from second base on an error.

Northgate 7, Maria Carrillo 3

The Pumas suffered their first loss of the season Saturday as the visiting Broncos pulled away late with three runs in the sixth inning.

Northgate (2-2) had taken a 3-2 lead over Maria Carrillo (2-1) in the fourth before taking control two innings later.

Noah Harris and Elijah Aguilar recorded the Pumas’ only two hits, while Lorenzo Parker had their lone RBI on a sacrifice fly in the first.

The Pumas will look to bounce back at Vintage (1-2) on Tuesday.

Piedmont 1, Justin-Siena 0

The Braves were held to just two hits in a shutout loss at the Highlanders on Saturday.

Piedmont (3-0) starting pitcher Peter Krumins, a Northern Kentucky commit, stymied Justin-Siena (4-2) with five strikeouts, two walks and a hit allowed in six strong innings.

Luke Giusto pitched well in defeat for the Braves, striking out four with three walks and three hits allowed in six innings. Braeden Butler also doubled in the seventh inning for the Braves but was stranded to end the game.

Credo 6, International-San Francisco 4

The Gryphons scored three runs in the fifth inning to move to 2-0 on the year with a solid road win over the Jaguars in the city on Friday.

Sophomore Henry Humpherys tied the game at 4-4 with a solo home run to lead off the top of the fifth before Credo took the lead on an error four batters later. An RBI single from Zach McKenna, who had two hits on the day, later in the inning made it 6-4.

Thadeus Cole, who also had two hits and an RBI, earned the win in relief and Luke Gruendle went the final two innings with a hit and three strikeouts.

Beach volleyball

Cardinal Newman at Half Moon Bay Invitational

The Cardinals went 2-1 in the tournament, falling to host Half Moon Bay 3-0 before picking up wins over Covenant (3-0) and Aragon (2-1).

