Boys basketball

VVAL Tournament

(1) Justin-Siena 64, (4) Vintage 52

(3) American Canyon 62, (2) Petaluma 55

Girls basketball

VVAL Tournament

(3) Sonoma Valley 45, (2) American Canyon 38

(1) Justin-Siena 61, (5) Casa Grande 43

The Braves went on a 22-7 run in the second quarter and never looked back, advancing to the VVAL tournament title game Saturday night.

Dylan Zapolski and Jordan Washington led Justin-Siena with 14 points apiece, with the former also hitting four three-pointers. For Casa Grande, Anamaria Roberston led all scorers with 17 points, along with three triples.

The Braves will take on third-seeded Sonoma Valley in the championship game Saturday.

Girls soccer

Maria Carrillo 2, Analy 1

Down 1-0 at halftime Thursday, the Pumas scored twice in the second half to come back and beat Analy.

The Tigers took a first-half lead thanks to a goal by Giselle White, who was assisted by Yicin Chiu. In the second half, both Ashlyn Helmer and Mia Carra found the back of the net, and Eilidh Takekawa and Lilah Kerr were credited with the assists.

Casa Grande 5, Napa 1

The queens of the VVAL finished off their league season in style, putting five goals past Napa on Thursday night.

Ariadna Analco Ventura scored a brace (two goals), while Elly Vestnys, Simone Bennett and Lauren Reposa also found the back of the net for Casa Grande. Perhaps the highlight, however, was goalkeeper Abby Harvey, who played up in the striker role for a bit and earned an assist.

Ukiah 5, Santa Rosa 0

The NBL-Redwood champion Wildcats put a stamp on their perfect league season with a shutout of Santa Rosa.

Lillianne Thies scored a hat trick, while Addison Huff and Gisele Alvarez also scored once each for Ukiah.

Piner 7, Healdsburg 1

The Prospectors, who finished second in the NBL-Redwood, lit up the scoresheet in their final league game against the Greyhounds.

Dulce Aguirre Cuevas scored a whopping five goals in the game, while the other two goals were scored by Atiana Santoyo and Sierra Olvera. Naomi Ruiz Hernandez was credited with five assists on the evening, and Wendy Carlino Ruiz had an assist as well.

Other scores:

Petaluma 3, Sonoma Valley 0

Vintage 6, Justin-Siena 3

Montgomery 1, Windsor 0

Rancho Cotate 10, Elsie Allen 0

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @kodoherty22.