Prep softball rankings: Casa Grande debuts at No. 1

Like baseball, local softball teams brought home a pair of North Coast Section titles last season.

Taking into account Napa schools, like we are now in The Press Democrat’s weekly rankings, that number is actually three, with St. Helena (Division 5) joining Casa Grande (Division 2) and Cardinal Newman (Division 4).

So far, the scope of talent in the area is shaking out to be even deeper than it was last year.

Casa Grande debuts at No. 1 thanks to a stacked group of returners. The Gauchos got to No. 28 in the state in CalHi Sports’ rankings before suffering their first loss last week.

The team that beat them, American Canyon, comes in at No. 2 in our first rankings. The Wolves might not have been on everyone’s radar coming into the year, but they should be now. Other than beating a top-30 team in the state in the Gauchos, they’ve steamrolled most other teams they’ve faced and have a quality 3-0 win over Maria Carrillo.

1. Casa Grande (6-1)

Last week: 2-1, beat Sonoma Valley 11-0, lost to No. 2 American Canyon 5-4, beat Windsor 11-1

Next up: vs. No. 5 Petaluma (3-1), Wednesday

2. American Canyon (8-2)

Last week: 4-0, beat Tamalpais 16-0, beat Napa 12-2, beat No. 1 Casa Grande 5-4, beat Antioch 17-0

Next up: at No. 5 Petaluma (3-1), Friday

3. Cardinal Newman (7-2)

Last week: 3-0, beat No. 5 Petaluma 5-2, Del Norte 3-2 and Heritage 4-1

Next up: at No. 6 St. Helena (6-2), Wednesday

4. Vintage (4-1)

Last week: 1-0, beat Justin-Siena 21-0

Next up: at Rancho Cotate (2-2), Wednesday

5. Petaluma (3-1)

Last week: 1-1, lost to No. 3 Cardinal Newman 5-2, beat Del Norte 14-4

Next up: at No. 1 Casa Grande (6-1), Wednesday

6. St. Helena (7-2)

Last week: 3-0, beat Fort Bragg 11-1, Fortuna 2-0 and Kelseyville 17-9

Next up: vs. No. 3 Cardinal Newman (7-2), Wednesday

7. Analy (8-1)

Last week: 2-0, beat Novato 14-2 and Piner 11-1

Next up: at Windsor (1-3), April 2

On the bubble (in alphabetical order): Cloverdale (4-0), Maria Carrillo (3-2), Rancho Cotate (2-2), Sonoma Valley (5-4), St. Vincent (5-2)

Despite the head-to-head loss to American Canyon, Casa has a better body of work so far (wins over Willow Glen, Dixon and Cardinal Newman). But this also shows how deep and competitive the Vine Valley Athletic League should be this year — four of the top-five teams are from the same league.

Cardinal Newman is the lone non-VVAL team in the top five and has won seven in a row since falling to Encinal a month ago. That winning streak includes quality wins over Petaluma (5-2), Sonoma Valley (4-2) and Del Norte (3-2).

That win over Petaluma keeps the Trojans below the Cardinals for now, but the Trojans did beat the same Del Norte team 14-4.

St. Helena brings some small-school representation to our rankings, but don’t be fooled — the Saints punch well above their Division 4 weight class. They so far have wins over large schools Montgomery (12-2) and Windsor (9-5) and took Maria Carrillo to extras (4-3 loss in eight innings). We’ll really find out how well they stack up to bigger schools when they face Cardinal Newman this week.

Analy is off to a blazing hot start and gets the nod at No. 7 over a few other teams. The Tigers haven’t played the toughest of schedules but are rolling through weaker opponents like a superior team should.

That being said, Cloverdale, Maria Carrillo and Rancho Cotate all had good cases to be included. At some point this season, most of them probably will be.

