It’s hard to envision a more dominant performance than the one Casa Grande softball’s Lila Partridge had against Justin-Siena on Thursday.

The Gauchos sophomore threw a perfect game in the circle, nearly striking out every batter she faced, and hit a grand slam at the plate in a two-hit, six-RBI day.

The top-ranked Gauchos have extended their lead atop the Vine Valley Athletic League with only a handful of games left in the regular season.

Elsewhere Thursday, it was another crazy slate of softball play in the North Bay League and VVAL with several teams putting up huge offensive numbers. Windsor outlasted Analy in a wild high-scoring affair and league-leading Maria Carrillo did the same against Montgomery, as did Ukiah against St. Vincent.

Local baseball teams deliver some exciting results, as well, with two teams in our top five falling for the second time this week.

Here’s the full breakdown of all Thursday’s action.

Softball

No. 1 Casa Grande 20, Justin-Siena 0 (5 innings)

Partridge was far from the only Gaucho with a big stat line against the Braves, but her numbers are eye-popping nonetheless.

She finished 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and a grand slam for a game-high six RBIs. In the circle she got her 14 outs via strikeouts before ending the game with a groundout in the fifth. She needed only 60 pitches to get through the outing, 48 of which went for strikes.

The 20 runs are a season-high for the Gauchos (15-3, 7-1), who have now won four in a row. Hannah Edwards went 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and five RBIs, Abby McSweeney went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Lauren Ketchu went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Kyra Jensen also went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

No. 2 Maria Carrillo 14, Montgomery 11

The Pumas plated 10 runs in the first inning, then weathered the storm as the Vikings clawed their way back into the game.

By the fourth inning, Maria Carrillo’s lead was down to 12-9 but two more runs in the fifth were enough to hold off the Vikings (5-6-2, 2-4).

The Pumas (10-2, 7-1) got another huge offensive game from slugger Olivia Rivera. She hit two more home runs and a double and finished with five RBIs. The Cal State San Marcos commit now leads the league with six home runs. Erin Kelleher added two doubles and two RBIs and Brooke Cooper went 2-for-3 with four runs scored.

For the Vikings, Jayden Cox went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, Sydney Millea went had two hits and two RBIs and Bella Pena drove in a pair of runs with a hit.

No. 4 Cardinal Newman 8, Rancho Cotate 2

The Cardinals evened the season series with the Cougars and climbed back into second place in the NBL-Oak standings.

Like they have through the year, their freshmen led the way. Jordyn Johnsen hit a home run, her second of the year, and finished with two RBIs while Izzy Kunimune earned the win, allowing just two hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in five shutout innings.

Callie Howard also went 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Nicole DiMarco drove in a pair of runs for the Cardinals (11-5, 5-4).

For the Cougars (5-8, 4-4), Isabella Scardina and Alex Schmelzel each had an RBI.

No. 5 Windsor 15, Analy 14 (8 innings)

A contender for craziest game of the year, this one will likely be talked about at both schools for some time.

Back and forth all game, the Tigers (3-7, 1-6) took a 10-9 lead with two outs in the top of the seventh. After a quick two outs in the bottom of the frame, the Jaguars (7-6, 4-3) got three straight singles, the last by Zoe Finney to score the tying run and send the game to extras.

The Tigers responded with four runs in the top of the eighth, surging out to a 14-10 lead. But the Jaguars answered in kind, scoring five runs in their half of the eighth, capped by a walk-off two-run double from Demi Lagourgue to win it.

Lagourgue doubled twice in a five-hit day and racked up five RBIs. Haley Homan also had five hits and five RBIs, Finney had three hits with an RBI while Mia Avila and Sofia Uricoechea each had two hits with an RBI. Windsor had a season-high 24 hits in the contest, with each player getting at least one.

For Analy, which had 15 hits, Kylee Bauman had four hits with a triple and five RBIs, Kaihla Jarvinen had two hits and two RBIs while Jordyn Schrag and Samantha Richmond each had three hits with an RBI.

Ukiah 21, St. Vincent 8 (6 innings)

The NBL-Redwood leading Wildcats turned a close game into a runaway victory as they scored 17 runs over the final two innings to win their fourth in a row and stay undefeated in league play.

Ukiah (10-4, 8-0) and St. Vincent (4-9, 4-3) were knotted at four going before the offensive eruption. The Wildcats scored five in the fifth and then 12 more in the sixth to trigger the mercy rule.