April 21, 2023
It’s hard to envision a more dominant performance than the one Casa Grande softball’s Lila Partridge had against Justin-Siena on Thursday.

The Gauchos sophomore threw a perfect game in the circle, nearly striking out every batter she faced, and hit a grand slam at the plate in a two-hit, six-RBI day.

The top-ranked Gauchos have extended their lead atop the Vine Valley Athletic League with only a handful of games left in the regular season.

Elsewhere Thursday, it was another crazy slate of softball play in the North Bay League and VVAL with several teams putting up huge offensive numbers. Windsor outlasted Analy in a wild high-scoring affair and league-leading Maria Carrillo did the same against Montgomery, as did Ukiah against St. Vincent.

Local baseball teams deliver some exciting results, as well, with two teams in our top five falling for the second time this week.

Here’s the full breakdown of all Thursday’s action.

Softball

No. 1 Casa Grande 20, Justin-Siena 0 (5 innings)

Partridge was far from the only Gaucho with a big stat line against the Braves, but her numbers are eye-popping nonetheless.

She finished 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and a grand slam for a game-high six RBIs. In the circle she got her 14 outs via strikeouts before ending the game with a groundout in the fifth. She needed only 60 pitches to get through the outing, 48 of which went for strikes.

The 20 runs are a season-high for the Gauchos (15-3, 7-1), who have now won four in a row. Hannah Edwards went 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and five RBIs, Abby McSweeney went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Lauren Ketchu went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Kyra Jensen also went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

No. 2 Maria Carrillo 14, Montgomery 11

The Pumas plated 10 runs in the first inning, then weathered the storm as the Vikings clawed their way back into the game.

By the fourth inning, Maria Carrillo’s lead was down to 12-9 but two more runs in the fifth were enough to hold off the Vikings (5-6-2, 2-4).

The Pumas (10-2, 7-1) got another huge offensive game from slugger Olivia Rivera. She hit two more home runs and a double and finished with five RBIs. The Cal State San Marcos commit now leads the league with six home runs. Erin Kelleher added two doubles and two RBIs and Brooke Cooper went 2-for-3 with four runs scored.

For the Vikings, Jayden Cox went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, Sydney Millea went had two hits and two RBIs and Bella Pena drove in a pair of runs with a hit.

No. 4 Cardinal Newman 8, Rancho Cotate 2

The Cardinals evened the season series with the Cougars and climbed back into second place in the NBL-Oak standings.

Like they have through the year, their freshmen led the way. Jordyn Johnsen hit a home run, her second of the year, and finished with two RBIs while Izzy Kunimune earned the win, allowing just two hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in five shutout innings.

Callie Howard also went 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Nicole DiMarco drove in a pair of runs for the Cardinals (11-5, 5-4).

For the Cougars (5-8, 4-4), Isabella Scardina and Alex Schmelzel each had an RBI.

No. 5 Windsor 15, Analy 14 (8 innings)

A contender for craziest game of the year, this one will likely be talked about at both schools for some time.

Back and forth all game, the Tigers (3-7, 1-6) took a 10-9 lead with two outs in the top of the seventh. After a quick two outs in the bottom of the frame, the Jaguars (7-6, 4-3) got three straight singles, the last by Zoe Finney to score the tying run and send the game to extras.

The Tigers responded with four runs in the top of the eighth, surging out to a 14-10 lead. But the Jaguars answered in kind, scoring five runs in their half of the eighth, capped by a walk-off two-run double from Demi Lagourgue to win it.

Lagourgue doubled twice in a five-hit day and racked up five RBIs. Haley Homan also had five hits and five RBIs, Finney had three hits with an RBI while Mia Avila and Sofia Uricoechea each had two hits with an RBI. Windsor had a season-high 24 hits in the contest, with each player getting at least one.

For Analy, which had 15 hits, Kylee Bauman had four hits with a triple and five RBIs, Kaihla Jarvinen had two hits and two RBIs while Jordyn Schrag and Samantha Richmond each had three hits with an RBI.

Ukiah 21, St. Vincent 8 (6 innings)

The NBL-Redwood leading Wildcats turned a close game into a runaway victory as they scored 17 runs over the final two innings to win their fourth in a row and stay undefeated in league play.

Ukiah (10-4, 8-0) and St. Vincent (4-9, 4-3) were knotted at four going before the offensive eruption. The Wildcats scored five in the fifth and then 12 more in the sixth to trigger the mercy rule.

Aliyah Rosario had three hits and four RBIs, Adalei Jacobsen also had four RBIs with two hits, Kali Garcia had three RBIs, Autumn Walker had two doubles in a three-hit day with an RBI while Kylyn Watkins and Mackenzie Roberts each had two RBIs.

For the Mustangs, Vanessa Rios had three RBIs, Sofia Roman had two hits with an RBI while Kat Cespedes, Presley Revis, Johana Stone and Makayla Bignardi had an RBI apiece.

Santa Rosa 14, Piner 1 (5 innings)

The Panthers won for the fifth time in their last six games and kept pace with Ukiah in the NBL-Redwood race.

Several Santa Rosa (6-6, 6-2) players put up big offensive numbers. Sage Tropf, Rachel Wyne, Daniella Lee, Dylan Peyton and Kaili Maples each had a hit and two RBIs and Riley Piehl added an RBI with a hit. Wyne and Maples each doubled for their hits.

Maples also earned the win, allowing one hit and a run with three walks and six strikeouts over four innings.

Ariana Villalobos Velasquez had an RBI for the Prospectors (1-10, 1-7).

Baseball

No. 2 Windsor 8, No. 5 Ukiah 4

The Jaguars split their series with the Wildcats in a hard-fought, back-and-forth contest.

Windsor (12-3, 5-1) led 4-0 through four innings before the hosts rallied to tie the game in the bottom of the fifth. Windsor came back with four runs of its own in the top of the seventh to seal the win.

Brayden Colletto had three hits and two RBIs, Elijah Hackathorn had two hits and two RBIs, while Micah Sanders and Brett Neidlinger had an RBI apiece to lead the Jaguars. Neidlinger also took the win in relief, striking out five with no hits and a walk in two innings out of the bullpen. Jaxon Leo went the first five innings with two hits, three walks, four earned runs and seven strikeouts in a no decision.

Trent Ford, Trevor Schlafer, Kessler Koch and Takoda Newman each had an RBI for Ukiah (10-5, 3-3) offensively.

No. 3 Casa Grande 3, Justin-Siena 2

The Gauchos prevailed in dramatic fashion as the Braves nearly rallied to tie the game in the seventh.

Justin-Siena cut a 3-0 deficit to 3-1 in the sixth and threatened for more in the seventh. With two outs and two on, Luke Giusto lined a shot to right to score one but Everet Johnson, the potential tying run, was thrown out at the plate trying to score from first to end the game.

Jordan Giacomini got the save and Wyatt Abramson the win out of the bullpen. Abramson threw 1⅓ innings with three hits, an earned run and a strikeout before Giacomini went the final 1⅔ with two hits, an earned run, a walk and a strikeouts.

JT Summers started and took the no-decision, going four shutout innings with three hits, a walk and two strikeouts. Summers also doubled at the plate, Kalen Clemmens had two hits and scored twice while Alex Cruz went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

The Gauchos improve to 7-1 in league and 14-3 overall with six games left in the regular season, including four VVAL games.

American Canyon 5, No. 4 Petaluma 3

The Trojans dropped their second consecutive VVAL contest, stymied by a stellar effort out of the bullpen by the Wolves’ Brandon Torres.

Torres entered after Petaluma (12-7-1, 6-3) scored three runs in the top of the second and went the final 5⅓ innings, allowing just two hits with no runs or walks and three strikeouts.

Rowan Ball hit a two-run double in the second and Dante Vachini went 2-for-3 and stole two bases to lead Petaluma offensively. Anthony Del Prete pitched three innings out of the bullpen, allowing two hits and an unearned run with two strikeouts to keep the game close through the middle innings.

Petaluma’s loss, coupled with Casa Grande’s win, now means the Gauchos have a 1.5-game lead atop the league standings with a handful of games remaining.

Rancho Cotate 7, Analy 1

The Cougars swept the Tigers in NBL-Oak play behind a strong pitching performance from Devon Laguinto, who went five strong innings with six hits, a run, two walks and six strikeouts.

Offensively, Syrus Olvera had two RBIs, Daniel Eddelmon was 1-for-3 with two RBIs, Nate O’Leal had two hits and Stephen Scott and Lucas Hermes had a hit and RBI apiece to lead the Cougars (9-9, 2-4)

Blake Thomas went 3-for-3 and Ben Menard had two hits with an RBI to pace the Tigers (6-13, 0-6).

Montgomery 8, Piner 0

The Vikings bounced back from their earlier loss to Piner this week with a complete-game shutout from ace Ben Carlile.

Carlile allowed just three hits and a walk with six strikeouts over his outing and got plenty of support from his offense. The NBL-Redwood leading Vikings (9-7, 7-2) scored all eight of their runs over the final three innings.

Lucas Walker hit a triple and a double and scored twice with an RBI, Asher Blain had two RBIs and Bobby McGovern had a pair of hits.

Santa Rosa 6, St. Vincent 2

The Panthers swept the Mustangs in NBL-Redwood action behind some timely hitting and a great outing from freshman pitcher Daniel Mills.

Mills went the distance, allowing six hits, two unearned runs and a walk with four strikeouts. He kept the Panthers (9-13, 5-5) in the game before they rallied to the lead with a four-run fourth inning.

Nolan Bankston had two hits with two RBIs, Sir Jalen Jones added a pair of RBIs, Braiden Black went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI and Troy Rizo had an RBI with a hit.

Josh Malik (1-for-2, double, two RBIs) and Eddy Stone (2-for-3) paced St. Vincent (10-9, 3-5) offensively.

