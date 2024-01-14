Prep wrestling: Updated state rankings feature several locals

The countdown is on for the North Coast Section wrestling championships, and after a busy early-season tournament schedule and the first week of league duals, a clearer picture is emerging about who will have a good chance to bring home some hardware next month.

The most recent state and NCS rankings came out Thursday and several big local names are featured.

Maria Carrillo junior Logan Bruce kept his spot at No. 13 in California at 175 pounds and No. 1 in the NCS.

Cardinal Newman sophomore Jonah Bertoli moved up two spots to No. 21 in 175 and No. 2 in the NCS.

Vintage senior Joseph Ellis is No. 12 in 215 and No. 2 in the NCS.

Petaluma senior Ed Berncich is No. 15 in 285 and No. 1 in the NCS.

Montgomery junior Ryan George is No. 43 in 215 and No. 3 in the NCS.

Windsor senior Santino Campos is No. 48 in 150 and No. 4 in the NCS.

Ukiah has several top-50 wrestlers. Senior Vincent Tyrrell is No. 50 in 144 and No. 4 in the NCS, senior Eduardo Martinez is No. 50 in 157 and No. 4 in the NCS and sophomore Jordan Schwarm No. 45 in 215 and No. 4 in the NCS.

Casa Grande also has a pair of top-50 wrestlers in senior Jacob Quintua, who is No. 49 in 144 and No. 4 in the NCS, and senior Ray Pacheco, who moved up to No. 50 in 132 and No. 3 in the NCS.

Honorable-mention selections were Windsor sophomore Antonio Garaventa (106), Windsor junior Chase Claassen (126), Casa Grande junior Ezekiel Fellman (138), Vintage senior Carson DeGarmo (150), Napa junior Mario Delanni (165), Napa junior Jonah Schwarze (175), Montgomery senior Michael Turk (215), Piner junior Juan Nunez (215), Cardinal Newman sophomore Devon Bertoli (285) and Casa Grande junior Ronald Neely (285).

Dual meets in the NBL and Vine Valley Athletic League continue next week and most of the state-ranked wrestlers will be participating in two local tournaments next week. Windsor hosts the King of the Mat and Maria Carrillo the Puma Classic next Saturday.

