Preview of coming park attractions in Sonoma County

You may have heard news about the latest additions to our county parks – Carrington, Mark West Creek, Calabazas, Wright Hill, Monte Rio Redwoods. Although these parks are not yet open to the public, a few of them offer Preview Days once a month for us to visit.

Much of these open spaces were purchased by Sonoma County Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District and then transferred to County Regional Parks. Regional Parks then conducts the required studies including environmental impact reports and master planning. These might include biological resources study, resource management, building inspections, water rights, grazing, and more. This thorough process can take three to five years to complete, requiring us to be patient. And knowing that we are not always a patient lot, Regional Parks provides us with Preview Days. But you must sign up in advance on the Sonoma County Regional Parks website.

My favorite is the Mark West Creek Regional Park Preview Day. Probably because Mark West was my great great grandfather. Or maybe because my husband is securing a bench there in my name. Or because of the lovely trails along the creek.

The next Preview Days are scheduled for Sept. 26 and Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This park, located across from Safari West, has 1,200 acres of riparian woodlands and redwoods. There is still water in the creek, and trails run parallel to it. The trails vary from moderate to strenuous. Park staff and volunteers are available to answer questions and point out the land’s features and trails, including the regrowth from the wildfires and the master planning process to permanently open the park. A picnic area at the entrance is available for lunch after your hike and you must bring your own water. Dogs are allowed but not bicycles.

Carrington Ranch Park is the second park offering Preview Days. It is located north of Bodega Bay and Salmon Creek. Preview Days are Sept. 23, Oct. 16, and Jan. 22. The property includes 335 acres of open coastal prairie, rolling hills, remaining elements of a historic dairy ranch, and spectacular views of the coastline. This park will be a link in the California Coastal Trail and to adjoining public lands. Because there is very little parking at this park now, you must take the shuttle that is provided from Bodega Bay. Onsite accommodations can be arranged for disabled persons.

Calabazas Creek in the Sonoma Valley will be offering Preview Days, but these have not been announced yet. This park is in Nuns Canyon between Sugarloaf State Park and Sonoma Valley Regional. The 2017 wildfire swept through this area as well, but there has been extensive re-sprouting of shrub and hardwood species over the last few years. The preserve is also home to manzanitas that are dependent on fire to help their seeds germinate. Stay tuned for future dates for park previews.

All Preview Days are self-guided explorations, but are staffed by volunteers who can assist you and provide information. Maps of the trails are often available. Remember to sign up on Sonoma County Regional Parks website. Just type the park preview you want in the search bar at the top right of the website.