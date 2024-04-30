Petaluma brothers excel in USA Weightlifting competition

Two Petaluma-raised brothers and Olympic hopefuls have been named Collegiate All Americans after securing third place finishes in their respective weight classes at this year’s National University Championships for USA Weightlifting.

Nathan and William Prokop, who graduated from Petaluma High School in 2018 and 2021, respectively, represented East Tennessee State University in the championships held from Feb. 29 to March 3 in Columbus, Ohio, joining more than 150 other competitors. The National University Championships counts as an Olympic qualifier event.

At the event, where athletes perform six lifts, Nathan lifted a total of 643 pounds in the 211-pound (96 kg) weight class, while William achieved an overall total of 625 pounds in the 196-pound (89 kg) weight class. Their individual third place achievements helped propel their team to a second-place finish in the overall standings.

Nathan, who previously won numerous numerous national championships and has other accomplishments under his belt, also earned the title of Collegiate All American while representing Menlo College in 2020. The All-American title is a first for William, who in previous years achieved three Youth National Champion titles.

At East Tennessee State University, Nathan is currently pursuing a graduate degree in Sports Management and William is studying Applied Sports Science as an undergraduate.

