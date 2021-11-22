Rancho Cotate stunned by Foothill in NCS semifinals

Rancho Cotate, which stunned rivals like Cardinal Newman and Windsor en route to a league title this season, ran into the buzz saw defense of Foothill in the North Coast Section playoff semifinals on Saturday night in a 35-7 loss.

Rancho, the No. 2 seed in Division 2, fell into a 21-0 hole by the third quarter against the visiting No. 3 Falcons. The normally potent Cougars offense couldn’t get going against the Pleasanton squad.

“It was a really strong, powerful group,” Rancho coach Gehrig Hotaling said of Foothill. “We had trouble corralling them all night.”

Rancho managed to score in the fourth quarter, but the Falcons added two more touchdowns of their own in the final frame.

“I tip my hat to Foothill,” Hotaling said. “They’re a pretty amazing ball club and we had a tough time handling them.”

The Cougars end the season with a 10-2 record, champions of the North Bay League Oak division.

Of his players, Hotaling said, “They’re Rancho Cougars for life, they’re champions and nobody’s going to take that away.”