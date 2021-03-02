In Petaluma, Redwood Empire Gymnastics able to adapt and survive

There is no secret to Redwood Empire Gymnastics’ survival during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The word is ‘adaptability,’” said Eric Van der Meer, who, along with his wife, Erinn, owns the popular facility on Payran Street. “You have to be adaptable.”

It has been quite a year for the REG. Even before COVID-19, the gym had to shut down for a few days when wildfires turned North Bay air too toxic for heavy breathing. As spring gave way to winter and activity moved outside, there were other problems. “I never thought that as a gymnastics coach I would have to worry about rain delays,” Van der Meer observed.

REG has offered a variety of Zoom classes throughout the pandemic. In October, once a total lockdown had been lifted, the gym began offering outdoor classes and instructions, limiting classes to 10 youngsters per session.

For Van der Meer, that means that while the center’s spacious gym filled with mats and a host of gymnastics equipment sits quietly childless, small classes continue under canopies in the REG parking lot.

“Our gym is one big storage facility,” he said.

The outdoor classes have been a huge hit. Even Van der Meer was surprised at the response. “The first class sold out within an hour” he said. “I totally underestimated how big the demand was going to be.”

Setting up to meet that demand was no easy task. In addition to moving and modifying equipment for outdoor activity, REG had to meet a number of city- and county-mandated protocols, including getting a permit from the city.

The outside facility offers classes for youngsters ages 1-4 using all health and safety protocols. Recreational gymnastics are offered for kids in the 6-12 age bracket.

Still, it is not the same, especially for young gymnasts on the developmental teams who have been hurt most by the shutdown. REG teams are among the most competitive in the area, annually scoring well in meets throughout the region. They have continued to be active with Zoom classes, strength and conditioning drills, mental training and nutrition, but, there have been no meets.

“Gymnastics are going on everywhere but in Northern California,” points out Van der Meer. “The only two areas where competition is not allowed are Northern California and the state of New Mexico.”

Maureen Koehler, REG head coach and team coordinator, said the gymnasts are still enthusiastic about the sport.

“The goal of REG is to create well rounded, strong athletes, and that has not wavered because of the pandemic,” Koehler said. “Has it been challenging for the kids? Yes. Are they missing out on competition seasons because of the situation? Yes. Are they ﬁnding a way to get through it and still be involved in the sport they love so very much? Yes. REG is resilient.”

The lack of competition has been particularly difficult for the Redwood Empire high school seniors, Maia Chase and Athena Koehler, but they will use their Redwood Empire Gymnastics training to move on to college next year.

Van der Meer said REG must continue to hold Zoom and outdoor classes until Sonoma County moves out of the purple tier in the state’s color system for allowed activities, but once the county enters the red tier, the facility will be able to open at 10 percent of its capacity.

When that happens, Redwood Empire Gymnastics will adapt. That’s what it does.