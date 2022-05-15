Redwood Empire’s best run, jump and throw

Records fell left and right at the North Coast Section’s Redwood Empire track and field championships on a warm and sunny Saturday day at Petaluma High School.

The first official meet of the postseason featured hundreds of athletes from schools in Sonoma, Mendocino, Napa, Marin and Humboldt counties.

The top six finishers in each of the meet’s 16 events automatically moved on to the NCS Meet of Champions next weekend at Dublin High School. Others could also advance with qualifying marks.

With their seasons on the line, local runners put on a show.

Santa Rosa put together the best local all-around team performance on Saturday. The girls team successfully defended its title from 2019 — the last year the event was held — by winning the team competition with 69 points. The boys team had the best finish among Sonoma County schools, taking third with 40 points behind Archie Williams (68) and Tamalpais (78).

“It’s hard to remember a better day — boys and girls team-wise — than today, in terms of improvement of performances and just overall preparation and focus,” Santa Rosa head coach Carrie Joseph said. “It was a really, really spectacular effort.”

Girls

A great handoff at the 300-meter mark helped Maria Carrillo pull away from the pack for a win in the 4x100-meter relay to open the meet, crossing the line in 49.42 seconds.

Montgomery freshman Hanne Thomsen once again broke five minutes to win the 1,600, crossing in a near-meet record of 4:46.80. The record is 4:46.22, set in 2018 by Redwood’s Gillian Wagner. Thomsen later went on to win the 3,200 with a time of 10:24.96.

Santa Rosa junior Cocome McKamey continued her stellar junior season with a wind-aided personal record of 15.23 to win the 100-meter hurdles. She also won the long jump (17 feet, 10 inches), placed third in the triple jump (35-10) and helped the 4x400 team to a big win in 4:07.97.

“It’s always really hard doing the 4x400 after everything because, like, 15 minutes ago I was long jumping,” McKamey said after the relay. “It’s sometimes hard to transition and get some rest. But overall, I think I did really good. Excited for next week and state qualifying. Hopefully I can qualify; I have a pretty good shot, so we’ll see.”

Maria Carrillo’s Elianah DeMange ran a PR and area-best time of 58.19 to win an exciting 400.

Santa Rosa’s sprinting star Kassidy Schroth was once again a double winner, taking the 100 in 12.26 and the 200 in 26.02. In both races she barely edged Marin Catholic’s Angelique Addae.

West County’s Carolina Dawson pulled off a come-from-behind win in the 800, crossing with a PR and area-best time of 2:15.68. She pulled ahead of Tam’s Emma Gardner in the final 30 meters of the race.

Abigail Busch of Casa Grande was the lone Sonoma County qualifier in the 300 hurdles, finishing sixth in a time of 48.96.

Maria Carrillo’s Lily Mulligan continued to top her record-breaking performances in the pole vault. She’s already the all-time county leader in the event after jumping 13 feet, one inch last week but bested that mark with a PR of 13-2.5 on Saturday. That’s good for sixth in the state.

West County’s Ellie Roan had a huge day in throwing events, setting two PRs in runaway wins. She blew away her previous best in the discus (127-09) with a new record toss of 131-0, and in the shot put she bested her old PR of 37-10.5 with a winning throw of 38-4.75. Both of those marks were tops in the NCS as of Saturday afternoon.

In the high jump, Moana Cook of Healdsburg placed second with a leap of 4-10.

Boys

The Rancho Cotate 4x100 team — comprised of Sai Vadrawale, Jacob Pruitt, Tupotu Halle and Gio Ortiz — took second with a season- and county-best run of 43.49.

Montgomery’s Jude DeVries and Archie William’s Nate Wolford battled for the lead for in the 1,600 before Wolford pulled away late. DeVries took second with a time of 4:25.25 but came back later in the day to win the 3,200 with a PR and county-best time of 9:29.32.

Santa Rosa’s Alexander Manning ran a huge PR to win the 110-meter hurdles, finishing in 14.65, topping his previous best of 14.89.

“That definitely raised my confidence level a lot,” Manning said. “Because a lot of those guys run mid-to-low 14s at MOCs and I was kind of in the high-14 area. So, I was a little like, ‘I don’t know if I’m going to make it through. Do I have a shot?’”

Windsor’s Valentino Bugica followed up his North Bay League-Oak 400 title with another win on Saturday, crossing in 51.20 to lead the field.

Pruitt, a sophomore, set the Rancho Cotate school record in a second-place finish in the 100, running a lighting-fast wind-legal 10.90 to break the old wind-aided record of 10.91.