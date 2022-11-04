It all comes down to one game for the St. Vincent and Petaluma high school football teams. Win and they are league champions. For St. Vincent, a loss means they share the championship. For Petaluma, a loss means no pennant.

Both teams play at home. Petaluma faces American Canyon Friday night at Steve Ellison Field. St. Vincent takes on Maria Carrillo Saturday afternoon at Yarbrough Field.

Casa Grande is out of the title picture in the Vine Valley Athletic League, but could pretty much assure itself a North Coast Section playoff spot with a win at Justin-Siena in Napa. A loss would leave the Gauchos on the bubble.

ST. VINCENT

St. Vincent (9-0) will be playing for more than the North Bay League Redwood championship Saturday. The Mustangs will be playing for history. No St. Vincent team has ever gone 10-0 in regular season play, and only one SV team has ever been perfect in the regular season. The 1988 St. Vincent team was 9-0.

Technically, St. Vincent doesn’t need a win to be a league champion. Maria Carrillo comes into the game with a 3-1 league record, having lost to Ukiah. A win over the Mustangs would leave both teams at 4-1 and tied for the title, a designation St. Vincent earned last season when it tied Santa Rosa and Montgomery for the championship.

Co-champion is a designation the Mustangs would not like to have again as it heads into the North Coast Section playoffs as the defending Division 7 champions.

Making history will not be easy for St. Vincent as it faces a Maria Carrillo team that is much better than its 4-5 record indicates. A better reflection of the Pumas can be seen in their performance against Petaluma’s other two teams. They lost to both Casa Grande (28-21) and Petaluma (21-20) on last-second passes.

The Pumas gave both the Gauchos and Trojans trouble with their ball-control, deception dependent wing-T offense. The Pumas have been plagued by a number of injuries, but when they are healthy, quarterback Tommy McPhee and a bevy of backs are capable of moving the ball against any team.

St. Vincent is coming off a one-sided 43-6 win over Healdsburg that allowed every player on the roster to get into the game. Maria Carrillo lost 19-7 to unbeaten St. Mary’s of Albany last week.

Kickoff is at 2 p.m.

PETALUMA

While St. Vincent is trying to avoid a shared championship in the NBL Redwood, Petaluma is trying to gain a share in the Vine Valley Athletic League.

Both the Trojans and American Canyon’s Coyotes are 4-1 in league going into their showdown. The winner gains a share of the league championship with Vintage, a team Petaluma beat 28-26, but American Canyon lost to 31-15.

Petaluma Coach Rick Krist expects a battle. “They have a chance for a league title just like we do,” he pointed out. “They are going to be pumped up and playing with a lot of energy.”

“They have a very good quarterback. He can throw and is a very good runner.” That quarterback, Kaleb Anderson, has passed for 908 yards on 71 completions in 136 attempts and run for 949 yards on 114 carries. He has passed for 7 touchdowns and run for 13. The Coyotes also have one of the league’s top running backs in Kapono Liu.

And, then there is the matter of defense. Krist said, “Aside from Vintage, this will be the best defense we have faced.”

The teams come into the game from different directions. American Canyon took care of business against Justin-Siena last week, shutting out the Braves 35-0, while Petaluma lost for the second time, and had a five-game winning streak snapped by rival Casa Grande 29-28. Both Trojan losses were by a single point.

Krist said, despite the disappointment of losing to Casa Grande, the Trojans are in good spirits and anxious to play for a championship.

“We had a great practice to start the week and we have everybody healthy,” he said.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

CASA GRANDE

Casa Grande’s Gauchos are out of the VVAL title picture, but very much in focus when it comes to the NCS Division 3 playoffs as they play at Justin Siena.

“Both teams are fighting for a playoff spot. It should be a good game,” observed Casa Grande Coach John Antonio. Both teams are 5-4 for the season, although Casa is 3-2 in VVAL play, while Justin-Siena’s Braves are 2-3.

Both teams are also passing teams.

Justin-Siena sophomore quarterback Drew Sangliacomo has a variety of receivers to chose from, much like Casa Grande’s Wyatt Abramson who can target not only Egg Bowl heroes Lucas Miles and Spencer Almond but also Clint Rea and Jordan Giacomini, not to mention running back Ryder Jacobson who broke a swing pass 51 yards and a touchdown against Petaluma.

Casa Grande is coming off a huge 29-28 win over rival Petaluma that kept alive its playoff hopes.

Justin-Siena is coming off its two toughest games of the season, back-to-back losses to VVAL title contenders Vintage 34-7 and American Canyon 35-0.

Casa Grande’s practice this week has been slowed by an attack of the flu bug that has limited practice time for several players.

But, with a playoff spot on the line, Antonio expects the Gauchos to be ready for a 7 p.m. kickoff.