Rincon Valley rallies to beat Pinky’s Pizza in TOC title game

Two runs scored in the bottom of the sixth inning by the Rincon Valley Pirates earned a District 35 Tournament of Champions banner for the Santa Rosa Little League team with a 12-11 victory over Pinkys Pizza from the Petaluma National League.

The very exciting contest featured heavy hitting and some tired pitching by both clubs at the Petaluma Valley’s Murphy Field. Little League teams playing on the fourth consecutive day with pitch count limitations generally run out of gas on the bump, and this game was no exception.

The contest was a crowd pleaser from start to finish and the Nationals gave their fans reasons to cheer when a couple of runs in the top of the sixth frame were driven in by a Rocco Gemma single into right field and an infield ground ball by Billy Angeloni. The hard-hit ball by Angeloni drove in the go-ahead run as the Nationals came from behind to lead 11-10.

Despite the late heroics of the Nationals, it would be Rincon Valley with the final come-from-behind rally against third Pinky“s pitcher Max Commawith with two-consecutive hits and a well-placed knock to the right side of the infield.

The Pirates were batting at the bottom of the frame because of a coin flip, and they kept the ball in play with five consecutive batters helping to keep the line moving.

It was a heartbreaking loss for Comma who kept the Pinky’s attack alive with three hits including a two-run homer. The lanky right hander then was asked to slow down the Rincon offense on the mound which he did temporarily in the fifth frame when he went through five batters without allowing a run on 18 pitches.

Gemma and Angeloni provided enough offense for Pinky’s to retake the lead in the top of the sixth, but it was short lived. Only one out was recorded in the bottom of the sixth as the Pirates continued to put the ball in play with well-placed hard hit balls that found gaps in the Pinky’s defense.

Simon Peterson, who relieved starting Rincon pitcher Cooper McIntosh, got credit for the win. McIntosh had six strikeouts, but he began to lose velocity in the fourth inning when Petaluma scored twice, keyed by an off-field RBI single by Jack McClain.

Overall, the Pinky’s team put together enough offense to win most games, but they could not keep Rincon Valley off the scoreboard.

Dante Sarno wielded a big bat for Pinky’s by reaching base four times including a double and home run.

Sarno also turned in the defensive play of the game with an acrobatic catch of a fly ball in center field in the second inning.

The Nationals got at least one base hit in every inning but it was not enough. Pinky’s got 13 hits overall.

The Pirates touched up Petaluma pitching for 15 hits with four players recording at least two hits. Rincon scored five runs in each of the second and third innings.

A key point in the game came in the top of the fifth inning when Pinky’s had runners at first and third with the heavy-hitting Comma coming to bat. After fouling off a couple of pitches, Comma took another lusty swing and made contact, but his foul tip was held by the Pirate catcher, and the scoring opportunity was lost.

Following the game, Rincon Valley received a District 35 banner for the Tournament of Champions title, and each of the players in the game from both teams received medals

Several of the Pirate players are 11 years old which bodes well for the future of baseball in Rincon Valley.