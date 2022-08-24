River Town Racers shine in National Championships

Thirteen members of River Town Racers, a Petaluma club dedicated to kayak racing, brought home 33 medals from the American Canoe Association National Championships held near Cincinnati.

The big winners with four gold medals each were Petri Alva, an 18 year old from Rohnert Park; Audrey Johnson, a 14 year old from Petaluima; and Vaughn Schenk, a 16 year old from Seattle, but a member of the River Town Racers.

Close to 300 athletes from clubs nationwide competed in 200, 500, 1,000, 3,000 and 5,000-meter events in single, double or four-person racing kayaks.

Alva, Leah Ahmed and Schenck are members of Team USA, having qualified earlier this year to race in Hungary in September. River Town Racers Head Coach Misha Riszkiewicz will accompany the 24-member junior national team to Hungary.

River Town racers medal winners included:

Alva with golds in the junior 1,000 meters K1, junior 500 meters K1, junior 5,000 meters K1 and junior 200 meters K1.

Johnson with gold in the bantam 1,000 meters K1, bantam 500 meters K1, bantam 200 meters K4 and bantam 500 meters K4.

Schenck with golds in the junior 1,000 meters K2, junior 500 meters K4, junior 200 meters K4, junior 200 meters K2 and a bronze in the junior 200 meters K2.

Ahmed with silver in the junior 500 meters K4 and bronze in the women’s 200 meters K4, junior 500 meters K2 and junior 200 meters K2.

Zachary Alva with silver in the senior 1,000 meters K1 and bronze in the senior 500 meters K4, the senior 500 meters K1 and the senior 200 meters K4.

Rowan Ferraro with silver in the juvenile 500 meters K4 and the juvenile 200 meters K4.

Adian Fusco with silver in the bantam 200 meters K4 and bantam 500 meters K4 and bronze in the bantam 500 meters K2.

Sebastian Kauffman with silver in the bantam 200 meters K4 and bantam 500 meters K4 and bronze in the bantam 500 meters K2.

Jonas Moore with silver in the bantam 200 meters K4 and bantam 500 meters K4.

Caetano Walsh with silver in the bantam 200 meters K4 and bantam 500 meters K4.

River Town Racers has 20 youth members, five volunteer coaches in Petaluma and Winters, and a troop of supportive family members and fans.

The nonprofit recently received a grant from the Grace US Foundation allowing it to purchase an enclosed trailer for transporting boats to distant races and to expand its beginners’ fleet of racing boats.