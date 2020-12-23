Subscribe

Rob Sturla has a life in full despite teenage injury

JOHN JACKSON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
December 22, 2020, 8:52PM
Updated 2 hours ago

In many ways, the Rob Sturla story is a story of a typical Petaluman. He was raised in a comfortable, but not particularly affluent, home, played and loved sports, after high school attended Santa Rosa Junior College and Sonoma State University, married, had three children, worked hard at a job he loved and retired only to take a part-time job to raise a few extra bucks.

He is happy and content with his life, but it was a life that changed forever in an instant on a fall day in 1971 when the then 15-year-old Sturla was injured in a junior varsity football practice. He battled for life for 8 months in what was then Hillcrest Hospital in his hometown.

Sturla won the battle for life, but, even after extensive therapy, was left with no leg movement and no finger movement, unable to grasp objects. The injury took away much of Sturla’s body movement, but not his determination, his infectious good humor or his mobility.

He travels just fine with the aid of an electric wheelchair and a specially modified van. Over the course of the years, Sturla has purchased and modified three vans. His current vehicle has 200,000 miles and is in need of replacement.

When his friends and former teammates heard of his plight, they bonded together to help the man who has been a good friend and inspiration over the years.

“The response has been a testament to the love that has flowed between the Sturla family and their family and friends over the years, said Sturla’s sister-in-law Mardi Paulson who organized a GoFundMe page to raise funds for a replacement van. “ I have heard from some of Rob's first-grade classmates, high school football buddies and numerous ‘Coasties’ who were stationed at Two Rock during the 40-plus years that Rob worked in the athletic center there.”

Sturla, who has always worked for his living, without taking government assistance, is awed by the outpouring of support. “I am overwhelmed,” he said. “I am amazed at the generosity of the people of Petaluma.”

But the Rob Sturla story is about more than the generosity of the people of the Petaluma community, although their response is one more chapter in the community’s continuing history of rallying around one another in times of need.

It is also a story of a man who refused to let a tragic accident break his spirit or his will to live a life of fulfillment and accomplishment.

Sturla said after he learned the extent of his injury he wanted to know three things –“How long will I live; can I have sex and can I have kids.”

He was told that he might live to 40. He is now 64 and in good health.

As for the other two questions: Rob and wife, Heidi, have three grown children – Amber, Angelina and Jimmy – and four grandchildren.

Sturla’s transition from patient to what has turned out to be a happy life has not been easy. There was eight weeks in Hillcrest Hospital followed by five grueling months in the rehabilitation facility in San Jose where he had physical therapy sessions three times a day. “I pushed myself as hard as I could because I wanted to go home,” he recalled.

After rehabilitation, Sturla completed high school and went on to Santa Rosa Junior College and Sonoma State, earning a business degree, but he really wanted to stay more active. “I just couldn’t sit behind a desk” he explained.

Fortunately for him, a more active future was ahead. He landed a job as a student aid in the recreation center at the Two Rock Coast Guard Training Center. It was a perfect match for Sturla who spent 44 years at the base, most of that time as athletic and sports director.

Sturla set up all the sports programs for the personnel on the base and was also responsible for the base pool and campground facility. “I enjoyed it thoroughly,” he said. “I made a lot of great friends. It was really great.”

For four decades, Sturla organized sports, took care of facilities and made friends. When he retired he was showered with honors and accolades from Coast Guard, community and government leaders..

He admitted that there were some challenges, “The main problem was access to the gym. In the old gym there were no ramps.” When the current gym was built that problem was solved. He also had trouble navigating the inclines on the hilly base, but that became easier when he obtained an electric wheelchair.

After he and Heidi were married in 1983 and the children started arriving, Sturla added another occupation to his resume - father. “We hit it off right away,” Sturla said of the woman who has shared his life for the last 34 years. “She has been wonderful.” Heidi, like her husband, still works, employed by CPA Kyle Hagemann.,

The son of Babe Sturla, one of Petaluma’s best known and most revered youth coaches, Rob has never lost his interest in sports. “I’m a sports fanatic,” he said. “When I came home from the hospital I was asked, ‘If you could get up and walk what would you do?’ I said I would get a uniform on and get back on the football field. I would like just one play. What I missed most was hitting a baseball or tackling a guy.”

He credits his St. Vincent teammates with helping him through his long recovery and rehabilitation. “My buddies all supported me and helped push me along,” he said. When he was ready, coach Bill Silva allowed Sturla to coach from his wheelchair. “He made me feel like part of the team,” Sturla said.

When his children reached sports playing age, Sturla learned what all parents learn – they take over. “When you have kids, everything revolves around them,” he said. “You are always traveling, going to games. It becomes all about them.”

For Sturla, given his love and knowledge of sports, that meant coaching, and he has coached everything from soccer to flag football and, of course, baseball. When his son played basketball at Petaluma High he and Heidi were always in attendance at games.

Sturla retired from Two Rock in 2018, but he is not one to stay idle. He works part time doing bookkeeping and office management for his friend and fellow St. Vincent alumni Dr. Peter Leoni. “It’s a nice job. It’s not hard work and, of course the extra money is nice.”

Leoni said Sturla is more than a part-time worker. He is a lifelong friend. The two were classmates from the first grade through high school and even attended Santa Rosa Junior College together.

“He is a man for all season,” Leoni said. “He is a wonderful man. He is a wonderful friend. He never loses is temper and never gets depressed. He is a very hard worker. He would work a 12-hour day if I would let him.”

Leoni said what Sturla has proven his entire life. “He has great adaptive skills,” he said. “If something needs to get done, he will find a way to do it.

“Rob is a man for all seasons.”

Looking back, Sturla concludes, “Life has been good. I have a great family, I’m still working and I still have my health.”

To help with the purchase of a new van for Rob Sturla, go to:

Rob Needs New Wheels, organized by Mardi Gamble Paulson

Show Comment

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine