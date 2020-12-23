Rob Sturla has a life in full despite teenage injury

In many ways, the Rob Sturla story is a story of a typical Petaluman. He was raised in a comfortable, but not particularly affluent, home, played and loved sports, after high school attended Santa Rosa Junior College and Sonoma State University, married, had three children, worked hard at a job he loved and retired only to take a part-time job to raise a few extra bucks.

He is happy and content with his life, but it was a life that changed forever in an instant on a fall day in 1971 when the then 15-year-old Sturla was injured in a junior varsity football practice. He battled for life for 8 months in what was then Hillcrest Hospital in his hometown.

Sturla won the battle for life, but, even after extensive therapy, was left with no leg movement and no finger movement, unable to grasp objects. The injury took away much of Sturla’s body movement, but not his determination, his infectious good humor or his mobility.

He travels just fine with the aid of an electric wheelchair and a specially modified van. Over the course of the years, Sturla has purchased and modified three vans. His current vehicle has 200,000 miles and is in need of replacement.

When his friends and former teammates heard of his plight, they bonded together to help the man who has been a good friend and inspiration over the years.

“The response has been a testament to the love that has flowed between the Sturla family and their family and friends over the years, said Sturla’s sister-in-law Mardi Paulson who organized a GoFundMe page to raise funds for a replacement van. “ I have heard from some of Rob's first-grade classmates, high school football buddies and numerous ‘Coasties’ who were stationed at Two Rock during the 40-plus years that Rob worked in the athletic center there.”

Sturla, who has always worked for his living, without taking government assistance, is awed by the outpouring of support. “I am overwhelmed,” he said. “I am amazed at the generosity of the people of Petaluma.”

But the Rob Sturla story is about more than the generosity of the people of the Petaluma community, although their response is one more chapter in the community’s continuing history of rallying around one another in times of need.

It is also a story of a man who refused to let a tragic accident break his spirit or his will to live a life of fulfillment and accomplishment.

Sturla said after he learned the extent of his injury he wanted to know three things –“How long will I live; can I have sex and can I have kids.”

He was told that he might live to 40. He is now 64 and in good health.

As for the other two questions: Rob and wife, Heidi, have three grown children – Amber, Angelina and Jimmy – and four grandchildren.

Sturla’s transition from patient to what has turned out to be a happy life has not been easy. There was eight weeks in Hillcrest Hospital followed by five grueling months in the rehabilitation facility in San Jose where he had physical therapy sessions three times a day. “I pushed myself as hard as I could because I wanted to go home,” he recalled.

After rehabilitation, Sturla completed high school and went on to Santa Rosa Junior College and Sonoma State, earning a business degree, but he really wanted to stay more active. “I just couldn’t sit behind a desk” he explained.

Fortunately for him, a more active future was ahead. He landed a job as a student aid in the recreation center at the Two Rock Coast Guard Training Center. It was a perfect match for Sturla who spent 44 years at the base, most of that time as athletic and sports director.

Sturla set up all the sports programs for the personnel on the base and was also responsible for the base pool and campground facility. “I enjoyed it thoroughly,” he said. “I made a lot of great friends. It was really great.”

For four decades, Sturla organized sports, took care of facilities and made friends. When he retired he was showered with honors and accolades from Coast Guard, community and government leaders..

He admitted that there were some challenges, “The main problem was access to the gym. In the old gym there were no ramps.” When the current gym was built that problem was solved. He also had trouble navigating the inclines on the hilly base, but that became easier when he obtained an electric wheelchair.

After he and Heidi were married in 1983 and the children started arriving, Sturla added another occupation to his resume - father. “We hit it off right away,” Sturla said of the woman who has shared his life for the last 34 years. “She has been wonderful.” Heidi, like her husband, still works, employed by CPA Kyle Hagemann.,