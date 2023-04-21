Everyone was a winner at the second annual Petaluma Wiffle Tournament.

Maselli & Sons prevailed over 28 other teams to take first place, beating the Petaluma High Bomb Squad, 8-6 in the championship game of the modified softball tournament using Wiffle balls.

The real victor was Petaluma Miracle League North Bay which will share the proceeds with the co-sponsoring local Rotary teams – Petaluma, Petaluma Valley and Petaluma Sunrise. Rotary Club proceeds will go towards supporting a number of community and international programs.

When the final score had been tallied, the event raised approximately $20,000. That impressive number pales in comparison to the smiles and laughs generated by the participants and the happiness that will be shared by Miracle League players when their season starts this spring.

This year’s tournament was again played at Lucchesi Park, utilizing both the Miracle League diamond and the nearby soccer field.

“It exceeded all expectations,” said Shari Ranney who co-hosted the event along with former Petaluma High softball standout Cassie Pitkin. “So many facets of the community came together to make it happen and everybody had a great time. We are looking forward to next year.”

The coveted Spirit Awards were presented to first-place winner Amor Para Todos (Love for All) and the Petaluma High Bomb Squad. The high school team was composed of players from Petaluma High, all over the age of 18, the minimum age for participation.

In addition to the single-elimination team competition, there was a Home Run Derby, won by Charles Kelly who left the yard with 13 of 20 pitches. Carolina Garcia was second with 12 homers out of 20 pitches.

Sponsors of the event included Grand Slam sponsors Exchange Bank and Lace House Linen, Home Run sponsor DEMA Consulting and Management and Base Hit Sponsor Polly Klaas Foundation. Supporters were Petaluma Coffee & Tea, Hen House Brewing, Brooks Note Winery, World Centric, Out West Garage and Boy Scout Troop 74.