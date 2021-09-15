Rotary Wiffle Ball fun benefits Miracle League North Bay

There is still time to get in on the fun and excitement of the first Petaluma Wiffle Ball Tournament. The hits, misses, catches and errors will happen on Sept. 25 at the Miracle League baseball diamond at Lucchesi Park.

The event is a production of Rotary Club of Petaluma, Rotary Club of Petaluma Sunrise, Rotary Club of Petaluma Valley and Miracle League North Bay. It is a fun-raising event for the whole community and a fundraiser benefiting children in Petaluma and around the world. Proceeds go to the Miracle League North Bay and the three sponsoring Rotary clubs to fund international youth projects.

The tournament is open to all teams of 6 to 10 players. All players must be 18 or older and no less than two players of either gender must be on the field at all times. Non-profits are invited and proceeds will be divided 50/50 between the organization and tournament hosts.

Games are played by official Wiffle Ball rules, using Wiffle Ball bats and pickle balls.

Time is running out to sign up teams. There is room for only 24 in the tournament.

Also available are sponsorship slots. Sponsors so far on board are Exchange Bank, Lace House Linen Supply, Cal West, HenHouse Brewing and Petaluma Coffee & Tea.

Spectators are encouraged to come out and root for their favorite team.

In addition to the excitement of the games, there will be a number of ancillary fun activities, including a raffle for prize baskets, a beer garden, barbecued hotdogs and hamburgers, the Miracle League Snack Shack and music in the beer garden.

Registration may be made at www.MiracleLeagueNorthBay.org