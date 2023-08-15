Rowers ready for Petaluma River Marathon

On Sunday, Sept. 3, the North Bay Rowing Club will be hosting its 19th annual Full/Half Marathon on the Petaluma River.

The Marathon is open to all human-powered boats, including kayaks, outriggers, canoes, sculls, sweep boats, even stand-up paddle boards.

The Full Marathon course begins at the club’s dock located at 625 2nd St. in Petaluma (just south of the Foundry Wharf), and turns around at the 13-mile mark where Highway 37 meets the river.

The Half Marathon turnaround is approximately 6.5 miles downriver from the North Bay Rowing Club dock.

The races begin at 6:30 a.m. that Sunday and will finish before noon.

The races can be viewed from the new Petaluma River Park, along the river trail near the Sheraton Hotel, the lookout at Shollenberger Park, or anywhere along the river reachable by foot. Spectators are discouraged from viewing from the boatyard.

For more go to www.northbayrowing.org. Pricing and registration can be found at www.regattacentral.com/regatta/?job_id=8551. For questions, email petalumarivermarathon@gmail.com.