San Rafael erupts in seventh inning to defeat Petaluma softball team

The roof collapsed on the Petaluma softball team Thursday evening, burying the Trojans under the rubble of a seven-run San Rafael rally and sending them to a 10-1 defeat on their home diamond.

San Rafael freshman pitcher Thomara Drummer pretty much controlled Petaluma batters for six innings, allowing just three hits while striking out 10.

She still led just 2-1 as the Trojans dug in behind the pitching of Mya Gonzalez who kept the Bulldogs off balance with a deadly change-up.

The good game turned ugly in the seventh inning after Gonzalez had left the mound. San Rafael sent 12 batters to the plate, scored seven runs, rapped five hits and took advantage of two Petaluma errors to win the game with an exclamation point.

Highlight of the assault was a two-run home run over the right-field by Kelsey McNair.

Until the Trojans seventh frame fall, the game was a well-played matched with the Trojans struggling to make contact against Drummer while solid Petaluma defense helped Gonzalez keep the Bulldogs at bay.

Two hits gave San Rafael a run in the first inning and a second came home on the first of three hits by Drummer.

Petaluma scored its only run in the third inning when Alyssa Goebel walked with two outs and Mallory O’Keefe smashed a double to left field and kept running to third on an error on the throw in. She expired at the corner on a strikeout.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, trailing 3-1 after San Rafael added a run off relief pitcher Katrina Johnson, the Trojans had a chance to make the game even closer when Karlie Berncich slashed a two-out line drive with single-based Hollie Pardini at third that was snared by tall shortstop Kelsey McNair to end the threat.

It all became academic when the Bulldogs went on their seventh-inning rampage .San Rafael is now 3-1 on the season, while Petaluma drops to 3-2 with its next game not until March 10 at home against San Rafael.