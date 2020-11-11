Sarlatte a consistent in changing Mustang volleyball picture

Things couldn’t be more different on the floor at De Carli Gym when the St. Vincent volleyball season gets under way in December. Not only will games be played during the winter this year because of pandemic cautions made throughout the North Coast Section but a new coach and a challenging new league will be on tap for the Mustangs.

Gone from the last two seasons will be major point producers Aly Kropelnicki and Alex Zeryny who between them were responsible for more than two thirds of the kills made by St. Vincent in two consecutive North Central League II co-championship teams and a venture into NorCal play in 2019. Top assist maker Alexandria Saisi also graduated.

One familiar athlete returns for her third season, however. Back line specialist and part time libero Sarah Sarlatte is set to rotate into the lineup when needed, and make those valuable digs when balls are jettisoned by taller opponents toward open spaces in the Mustang defense.

In two seasons, Sarlatte might have been the most versatile Mustang player for departed coach Kelsey McIntire when altering her rotations for different opponents.

A libero is a defensive specialist who can replace any back line player without substitution notice to the floor official. Almost all of the contributions by the libero include digging and passing, and the senior Empire club veteran is very skilled in what she does.

In 2018, Sarlatte led the Mustangs with 351 digs, and she came back the following season to play through injuries sustained when going after a ball headed out of bounds, and managed 289 digs in her junior campaign.

“Sarah has very good anticipation,” said coach McIntire when she named the sophomore libero. Sarlatte was named all-league second team as a junior in the North Central League II by the league coaches.

Sarlatte also proved to be one of the most proficient servers on the Mustang squad. She put the ball in play consistently, and recorded 48 aces in 2019. Her best effort was four into the open spaces in the first Mustang game against eventual Division V winner Marin Academy.

One of the best efforts made by St. Vincent in the past volleyball season was a surprising 3-1 win over favorite Vacaville Christian (16-10) in the first round of the NorCal playoffs. The victory over a league championship team from the Sac Joaquin Section propelled the Mustangs to a second round contest at Colfax.

Zeryny had another terrific game, pacing the Mustang in kills as she had all season. Not to be outdone, in the clutch contest, Sarlatte had a game high 28 digs to tie Zeryny for game honors.

St. Vincent will move up from the North Central League II to the North Bay League Redwood Division) for the upcoming season. Presently the League is made up of Healdsburg, Elsie Allen, Piner, Ukiah, El Molino and Rancho Cotate along with the Mustangs. The conference is subject to change every two seasons depending on the competitive records of each of the competing schools.

Sarlatte’s experience from seasons on the volleyball and softball teams were never more important during the current down time because of the coronavirus. The Mustangs are holding informal, but monitored, practices on campus with several of the returning girls going through a drill program.

Sarkatte, now a senior with years of game and practice experience. helped vigorously put the program together until St. Vincent announces its new net coach. Her leadership is very welcome at DeCarli Gym these days.