Scholarship to Mock Trial Institute career changing

A summer class at UCLA may have changed St. Vincent High School junior Emily Isetta’s career path.

Isetta was awarded a scholarship to attend the UCLA Summer Mock Trail Institute after delivering a captivating opening statement for the prosecution at the State Mock Trial last school spring.

She continued to shine at the Mock Trial Institute. During the six-day camp, students were ranked by the quality of their performances. Isetta finished in first place.

“Before the camp I wasn’t even thinking about becoming a lawyer,” Isetta said. “I just thought it was boring paperwork. I didn’t realize it was my passion.” Before the UCLA experience, Isetta and her parents, Andy and Stacy, thought she was set on a business career.

Her parents are both business professionals and Isetta had already attended a business camp at Yale before attending the mock trial camp. As they have always been, her mother and father were supportive of their daughter’s decision.

“After the camp I am very determined to make law my career,” Isetta said. “I think it will be a perfect fit for me.”

Isetta participated in two mock trials at the institute, one as a defendant and one as the prosecuting attorney. She had to write her own script and acknowledges being nervous. “I didn’t sleep a lot the night before the trial,” she said.

She said she has gained a renewed appreciation for the American judicial system. “In other places they don’t have the luxury of examining and cross examining witnesses,” she explained.

Isetta was one of two St. Vincent students chosen to attend the institute joining senior Ava Sullivan as a scholarship winner to attend the camp.

“While it was not surprising that Ava should be one of the students chosen because she has always shown tremendous talent for mock trial. Emily’s growth as a mock trial competitor has been much more dramatic and unexpected,” said mock trial teacher and coach Kenneth Blake.

Isetta began mock trial class as a freshman in the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her first year was all virtual. “I did not see anything while teaching Emily via zoom that suggested she would become one of our strongest mock trial competitors,” noted Blake.

He said he remembers when Isetta blossomed. It came not only as a revelation, but helped lift his own spirits as a teacher.

“It was last fall when suddenly everything I had been teaching my students about how to deliver a courtroom speech clicked for her,” Blake recalled. “At that point, none of the students were really applying the techniques I was teaching them. They would read their openings and closings monotonously rather than performing them. Their body language was rigid and they did not have a coherent theme to frame their view of the facts.

“It was at the moment that I was beginning to feel discouraged as a teacher that Emily delivered an absolutely riveting courtroom speech. To that point, I had seen no indication of a special aptitude for this from Emily. All of a sudden she was a star.

“Ever since that moment Emily has been on fire. It’s as if a switch was flicked and Emily went from being a reserved and hesitant student to having a confidence and presence that she didn’t know she was capable of.

It may also have launched her on a path she could never have imagined, a path that thus far has led her to a captivating presentation at state, a scholarship to the Mock Trial Institute and what may be a career-changing decision.