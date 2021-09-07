Scoreboard
LAST WEEK
Piner 18, Willits 13
Montgomery 55, Novato 3
San Rafael 37, Healdsburg 7
St. Vincent 48, Delta 6
Petaluma 27, Santa Rosa 20
Cardinal Newman 20, Vacaville 17
Acalanes 42, Rancho Cotate 41
Sn Marin 59, West County 26
Casa Grande 49, Maria Carrillo 35
Northgate 41, Ukiah 21
Miramonte 21, Sonoma Valley 12
El Cerrito 26, Vintage 6
Wood 34, Napa 14
Burlingame 31, American Canyon 6
Archbishop Riorden 36, Justin-Siena 16
THIS WEEK
Piner at Petaluma
Montgomery at Windsor
Cloverdale at Healdsburg
St. Vincent at St. Helena
Santa Rosa at San Rafael
Vintage at Cardinal Newman
Vallejo at West County
Maria Carrillo at Brewers
Ukiah at Eureka
Marin Catholic at Casa Grande
Terra Linda at Sonoma Valley
Rodriguez at Napa
American Canyon at Berkeley
St. Mary’s at Justin-Siena
