Subscribe

Scoreboard

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
September 6, 2021, 9:14PM
Updated 4 hours ago

LAST WEEK

Piner 18, Willits 13

Montgomery 55, Novato 3

San Rafael 37, Healdsburg 7

St. Vincent 48, Delta 6

Petaluma 27, Santa Rosa 20

Cardinal Newman 20, Vacaville 17

Acalanes 42, Rancho Cotate 41

Sn Marin 59, West County 26

Casa Grande 49, Maria Carrillo 35

Northgate 41, Ukiah 21

Casa Grande 49, Maria Carrillo 35

Miramonte 21, Sonoma Valley 12

El Cerrito 26, Vintage 6

Wood 34, Napa 14

Burlingame 31, American Canyon 6

Archbishop Riorden 36, Justin-Siena 16

THIS WEEK

Piner at Petaluma

Montgomery at Windsor

Cloverdale at Healdsburg

St. Vincent at St. Helena

Santa Rosa at San Rafael

Vintage at Cardinal Newman

Vallejo at West County

Maria Carrillo at Brewers

Ukiah at Eureka

Marin Catholic at Casa Grande

Terra Linda at Sonoma Valley

Rodriguez at Napa

American Canyon at Berkeley

St. Mary’s at Justin-Siena

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette