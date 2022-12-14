The Petaluma High boys played well in their first real competition of the season last week, finishing third in Cardinal Newman’s Rose City Tournament.

Petaluma opened the tournament with a convincing 81-50 thumping of Tamalpais. Andy Bai bucketed 16 points to lead the Trojans.

The Trojans played well in their second game, but fell short to St. Francis, losing 58-46 after leading 39-37 after three quarters.

Bai had 17 points for Petaluma and Rowan Calhoun added eight.

Petaluma took third place by dominating Rancho Cotate 53-34. Brody Loveless led the way for the Trojans with 13 points with Calhoun adding11 and Kieran Mannion 9. Dalton Armstrong pulled down 10 rebounds.

Petaluma (3-1) continues a busy pre-Christmas schedule, competing in Casa Grande’s Brett Callan Tournament before playing in the Windsor Tournament Wednesday through Friday in a final tune-up prior to the start of Vine Valley Athletic League play next year.

Casa Grande won its first game in the Miramonte Tournament, beating Tracy 46-37, but then lost to Carlmont 51-36 and Miramonte 76-48.

The Gauchos were 2-3 going into their own Callan Tournament Thursday through Saturday.

Casa plays at Ukiah on Wednesday.

St. Vincent has played just three games going into its Winter Showdown Tournament, happening this weekend in the DeCarli Gym.

The Mustangs won their season opener over Tomales 67-41 led by Sebastian Andrade’s 17 points.

St. Vncent took Lower Lake into overtime before losing 66-58. Josh Malik had a big game for the Mustangs, scoring 21 points. Kyle Ghisletta added 16.

St. Vincent had another tough game against Bentley from Lafayette, losing 45-38. Matt Kropelnick led the Mustangs with 14 in that one.

St. Vincent has three games to round out the year after its tournament, playing Redwood at home on Wednesday, at Technology in Rohnert Park on Thursday and ending the year at home against Jewish Community from San Francisco on Dec. 29.